The Future of Sustainability: Speed, Action, Attack – What Does Sustainability Need?

The world as we know it has changed. The global economy is in transition, and we are seeing the rise of sustainable products, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investments, remote work is now the ‘new normal’ and soon corporates will be expected to disclose their climate risks to the public or face the consequences. There’s no more time for ‘lip service’. To alter our current path for a sustainable future, African civil society must tackle the proverbial ecological ‘war’ that is destroying our planet and its people. It’s time to act by striking back, and fast.

Whilst the Covid-19 pandemic has caused widespread disruption, it has also provided momentum and an opportunity to rethink and reconfigure for resilience.

The inaugural Future of Sustainability Summit, brought to you by Topco Media, in partnership with Old Mutual, is being held virtually on 30 June and 1 July 2022. The summit recognises how sustainability issues are having an increasingly dramatic impact on businesses and will bring together C-suite executives, corporates, businesses leaders, entrepreneurs, organisations, and industry experts across all sectors with a common mission – to take actionable steps towards implementing green, sustainable, and ethically-sound strategies to mobilise Africa towards a zero-carbon emission, waste-free, fully sustainable, smart continent.

Ralf Fletcher, CEO at Topco Media comments, “Being a bystander is not an option anymore and there is no need to stand on the side-line and assume that the next person will act on your behalf. Now is the time that we all take individual responsibility by taking small actions which will evidently lead to a greater impact.”

It is for this reason that Topco Media has created a platform for decision-makers to come together at the Future of Sustainability Summit to share current innovations and solutions that will collectively make an impact on the African continent, not only for the general population, but for investors, consumers, the workforce, and governments alike.

Examples include companies, such as the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), who are working to integrate environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities into mainstream finance and redirect financial flows to support global sustainable development and therefore keynote speakers are critical to opening discussions around the roles and responsibilities both the public and corporate sectors.

Morné Du Plessis, CEO of WWF, is one of many speakers at this year’s event, who will be addressing solutions around sustainability and corporate practices such as Africa’s green economy, the future of sustainability, hydrogen economy, and climate technology, regenerative food production, smart sustainable cities and investing in Africa’s future.

According to Old Mutual Group Limited’s Climate Change Report1, South Africa and the continent’s future depend largely on the private sector reducing the impact of climate change and addressing systemic social issues.

Iain Williamson, CEO at Old Mutual Group Limited, comments, “As a supplier of financial services to millions of customers across the African continent, we have an important role to play in driving greater inclusion and more equal societies. We must actively help build a low-carbon, resource-efficient environment that creates greater access to the economy for all stakeholders.”

He adds, “We recognise that our core business of gathering capital and investing it requires a balance of environmental, economic, and social considerations specific to the African continent. Our goal is to invest in developments that reduce Africa’s carbon footprint, and this aligns with Old Mutual’s purpose of ‘Championing Mutually Positive Futures’ for all stakeholders.”

PwC is another great example of how sustainability practice is helping organisations plan, source, deliver, finance and measure the wider impact of products and services in a bid to future-proof businesses by making them more resilient, agile, and sustainable.3

Lullu Krugel, Chief Economist at PwC South Africa, and guest speaker at the Summit, says “Participating in this event forms a part of living our purpose and values. We have also made a worldwide science-based commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2030, building on our 2018 global environmental commitment and raising our ambition even further. Our Net Zero target was validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in July 2021 and confirmed to be in line with their most ambitious target level of 1.5℃.”

More speakers include Saint-Francis Tohlang, Director of Corporate Affairs at Nestlé; Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa and Jaisheila Rajput, CEO of Tomorrow Matters Now.

To be part of a conversation that will shape the future of the African business landscape and to align with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, book your spot for The Future of Sustainability Summit now – https://futureofsustainability.co.za/

Key partners to the event include Old Mutual Group Limited, ABSA, PwC, Sentech, Vodacom, Exxaro, Umgeni Water, Nemesis Accounting, and Brand South Africa.

ENDS///