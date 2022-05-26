The Flavours of Africa: Cultural Cooking and Continental Cuisine!

Play Your Part Celebrates Africa’s rich culinary heritage!

Celebs and esteemed guests came together this Africa Day to try their hand at creating authentic African food.

SA Celebs like TV personality Bonginkosi Dlamini and comedian Lesego Tlhabi were joined by VIP guests such as African enthusiast Adetunji Omo and UN Filmmaker Sara Chitambo.

From African Style Coconut Chicken to Grilled Tilapia, guest learned the ins-and-outs of African cooking techniques, and at the same time, discovered more about Africa’s unique cuisine.

Assisted by the chefs from Why Cook, the rookie cooks took to the task with enthusiasm. And of course, there was a little competition, with guests trying their utmost to create the tastiest spin on the dish.

The guests were also quizzed on some African general knowledge, acquainting themselves with African history and current affairs. Do you know which African country produces the most cocoa? The answer may surprise you!

Organised by Brand South Africa, as part of their Play Your Part programme, the event was important in communicating South Africa’s integral relationship with the rest of the continent, both culturally and economically. As patriotic South Africans, we are also proud Africans.

Africa Day reminds South Africans of our innately African roots – and only by immersing ourselves in African culture can we truly appreciate Africa’s rich influence.

For daily insight on the Play Your Part Awards

Follow: Brand South Africa on Twitter: @Brand_SA, @PlayYourPartSA.

Follow us on Facebook: Official Brand South Africa

Visit: www.brandsouthafrica.com

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.