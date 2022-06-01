Remy Kloos makes history as the first South African to summit Mount Everest and Mount Lohotse within 24 hours

By Mduduzi Malinga

Having discovered her passion for high-altitude mountaineering four and a half years ago, Remy Kloos has become the first South African to summit Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse in just 24 hours, setting two stunning records. She summited Mount Everest on 15 May and Mount Lhotse on 16 May 2022.

Born in Cape Town, Remy is a mindset coach, sustainability and wellness specialist, high-altitude mountaineer and speaker. She is on a mission to empower humans to live with passion and purpose, and she is committed to leading a life of service and impact. Her motto is to live a life full of adventures.

Through her dedication to a holistic life approach, focusing on training the body, mind and spirit, she has been able to not only summit the highest mountains around the world, but also to bring balance and flow to her life.

Remy was diagnosed with depression at the age of 17, but with the support of her family and the right medication, she managed to overcome the serious medical illness that negatively affected her life.

Remy is not only kissing the summits of the tallest mountains on each continent, but is also connecting her passion with purpose, which is what inspires her. Her #JustClimb initiative raises funds for underprivileged kids at the Dlala Nje Foundation. Dlala Nje is a Zulu phrase meaning “just play,” and an NGO based in the heart of Hilbrow, Johannesburg, South Africa. Dlala Nje aims to challenge perceptions and to create opportunities.

To date, according to her website, Remy Kloos has summited the following peaks:

Asia: Mount Everest 29,035 feet (8850 meters) South America: Aconcagua 22,829 feet (6962 meters) North America: Mount Denali 20,320 feet (6194 meters) Africa: Kilimanjaro 19,340 feet (5895 meters) Europe: Mount Elbrus 18,510 feet (5642 meters) Antarctica: Vinson Massif 16,067 feet (4897 meters) Oceania: Carstensz Pyramid 16,023 feet (4884 meters)

“I feel good, strong, blissful, and grateful for this epically special season. Thank you to everyone for the love and support and to my team and Sherpa brothers. Thank you for the laughs, dances, hugs, and one incredible adventure.” Says Remy Kloos

Brand South Africa applauds Remy Kloos for becoming the first South African to summit both Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse in 24 hours and playing her part in empowering communities by promoting adventure sports and giving back to the communities.

