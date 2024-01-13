Brand South Africa Statement: Brand South Africa response to questions from the Sunday World.
: Brand South Africa response to questions from the Sunday World.Brand South Africa will not be drawn into responding to false, malicious, and misleading...
TEAM SA TO FLY THE FLAG FOR 30 YEARS OF DEMOCRACY IN DAVOS
Delegation to participate in WEF discussions on investment, Africa’s development, and the Just Energy Transition. Johannesburg, 11 January 2024 | South Africa will fly its...
Ms Nadine ThomasBrand South Africa complied with the Labour Court judgement and reinstated Ms Thomas to her position as the Chief Financial Officer. Subsequently,...
Celebrating an everlasting legacy through the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture. How do we define an everlasting legacy? Secondly, who is responsible for the upholding...
Wits University and the African Rainbow Minerals spearhead a research collaboration between the Mining and Education sectors in South Africa. What we often view as...
PRESS STATEMENT: UPDATE ON GOVERNMENT AND BUSINESS COLLABORATION
President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday convened the bi-monthly meeting with members of Cabinet and senior business leaders for an update on progress to address key...
A celebration of entrepreneurial stars at the 2nd National Presidential SMMEs & Co-operatives Awards...
Many people wonder unto themselves, what would the South African economic landscape look like without the brave people who go off the beaten path...
: Brand South Africa has noted misleading and misinformed statements made by Ms Ntsiki Mazwai on social media relating to her being withdrawn from...
South Africa’s Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition Ebrahim Patel has commended the business communities of South Africa and United States for taking steps...
Accelerating trade and investment between South Africa and Uganda has become a key opportunity to translate the ideals of the African Continental Free Trade...