Statement by South Africa welcoming the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of...
Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people....
South Africa’s Resolve: Our Humanity Prevails, Unconditionally
Author – Lefentse Nokaneng On 11 January 2024, South Africa took a decisive moral stance by bringing a case of genocidal intent against Israel at...
South Africa’s Principled Stand: A Moral Beacon in Geopolitics
Written by Ebrahim Deen (Researcher, Brand South Africa) “By bravely standing up for what is right and taking Israel to the ICJ, however, South Africa...
Brand South Africa Statement: Brand South Africa response to questions from the Sunday World.
Brand South Africa will not be drawn into responding to false, malicious, and misleading...
TEAM SA TO FLY THE FLAG FOR 30 YEARS OF DEMOCRACY IN DAVOS
Delegation to participate in WEF discussions on investment, Africa’s development, and the Just Energy Transition. Johannesburg, 11 January 2024 | South Africa will fly its...
Brand South Africa Statement: Brand South Africa response to questions from the Sunday World
Ms Nadine ThomasBrand South Africa complied with the Labour Court judgement and reinstated Ms Thomas to her position as the Chief Financial Officer. Subsequently,...
South Africa’s Response to the Outcomes of the Dubai Climate Change Conference COP28
13 December 2023 South Africa welcomes the landmark decision to adopt a Global Goal on Adaptation here at the COP 28 at the Dubai Climate...
South Africa Supports the SADC region’s Media Freedom and Responsibility to the Public
On Friday, 8 December 2023, Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, hosted the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards Dinner. The SADC Media Awards...
Fighting the good fight alongside the Tears Foundation during the 16 Days of Activism...
The South African government launches 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children every year in efforts to eradicate this social...