Unlike corporate brands, a nation brand, its performance, perceptions thereof, and its reputation is shaped by actions taken by citizens, business, civil-society, and government. To this end the Nation Brand Performance Monitoring conducted by Brand South Africa aims to identify competitive strengths, advantages, and challenges stakeholders should bear in mind when engaging with issues that impact on the Nation Brand.
Through platforms such as the South African Competitiveness Forum, Brand South Africa Research seek input from stakeholders on factors that shape the profile, reputation, and competitiveness of the nation brand.
For a full set of reports, presentations and analysis documents, please register on the Knowledge Hub. Stakeholders are welcome to utilise the information available in the Knowledge Hub for their planning, stakeholder engagements, communications and marketing strategies and briefings to international delegations.
Nation Brand performance presentation
1. Global Governance
2. Political Governance
3. Corporate & Economic Governance
4. Nation Brand profiling
South African Competitiveness Forum
Since establishing the SACF platform Brand South Africa has hosted the following engagements:
- 2013 – Inaugural SA Competitiveness Forum
- 2015 – SACF Focus Groups in all nine provinces
- 2016 – Brand SA & University of Pretoria – Nation Brand University Dialogue
Open Papers
