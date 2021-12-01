Unlike corporate brands, a nation brand, its performance, perceptions thereof, and its reputation is shaped by actions taken by citizens, business, civil-society, and government. To this end the Nation Brand Performance Monitoring conducted by Brand South Africa aims to identify competitive strengths, advantages, and challenges stakeholders should bear in mind when engaging with issues that impact on the Nation Brand.

Through platforms such as the South African Competitiveness Forum, Brand South Africa Research seek input from stakeholders on factors that shape the profile, reputation, and competitiveness of the nation brand.

For a full set of reports, presentations and analysis documents, please register on the Knowledge Hub. Stakeholders are welcome to utilise the information available in the Knowledge Hub for their planning, stakeholder engagements, communications and marketing strategies and briefings to international delegations.