MINISTER KUBAYI LEADS TEAM SA TO THE WORLD URBAN FORUM, 26 – 30 JUNE 2022 IN POLAND

The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will lead Team South Africa at the 11th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF11).

The WUF 11 will be hosted by the Government of Poland at the International Congress Centre in Katowice, from 26 to 30 June 2022, under the theme “Transforming Our Cities for a Better Urban Future”.

The WUF 11 will mobilise urban actors in the public sector, business, civil society and academia to share knowledge and solutions for sustainable urban development, while showcasing the work being done in implementing the New Urban Agenda (NUA).

The NUA is aligned to the National Development Plan priorities for spatial transformation and integrated human settlements. These priorities recognise that human settlements should be more than just housing, but also include water and sanitation as well as economic opportunities.

The South African delegation includes all the three spheres of government, civil society, business, academia and Members of Parliament.

