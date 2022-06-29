Make it Happen South Africa: Igniting Entrepreneurial Spirit Together

Brand South Africa’s active citizenship initiative, Play Your Part, which is currently celebrating its 10th year, is now gearing up to give students the resources they need to become budding entrepreneurs.

Play Your Part Ignite will be hosting its inaugural masterclass at The Capital Melrose in Johannesburg on Thursday, 30 June 2022 at 9:00 to 13:30, with plans to expand the activations to other provinces over the second half of the year.

The Ignite Masterclass is aimed at finessing students’ approach to business – assisting them in forming their business ideas and in pitching them effectively.

The end goal of the campaign is to fuel entrepreneurial spirit in the country, providing students with the resources and confidence needed to consider starting a business.

The programme is intentionally practical and proactive, whereby students are briefed on how to present their business idea, and then a handful are selected to pitch their idea to a panel of esteemed judges, including members of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and other influential Small Medium and Micro Enterprise CEOs.

The format also allows students to engage with businesspeople that they would ordinarily never cross paths with and for businesspeople to gain insight into the country’s talent.

Not only are there potential mentorship opportunities available, but there is also R25 000 in prizes to be won at each masterclass. Cash prizes will be divided at the behest of the judges and the Play Your Part committee – based on the prospects and potential of the business ideas pitched by the students.

South Africa’s economy is ultimately reliant on the business potential of our youth, so it is fitting that Play Your Part Ignite is launching in Youth Month. But it is also up to professionals and businesses to mentor and nurture our future leaders of industry. Play Your Part Ignite aims to combat youth apathy by providing access to resources and a platform to interactively explore the essence of entrepreneurship.

After the success of the 2021 Play Your Part Awards, which acknowledged and celebrated active citizens from across South Africa, Play Your Part Ignite is set to be another reminder of the innate, unique and positive potential that runs through all South Africans.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.