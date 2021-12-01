Knowledge Hub Information

The Knowledge Hub is intended to serve stakeholders, and the general public in both the domestic and international environments.
The knowledge hub aims to be:
<h5 style=”text-align: center;”>Informative</h5>
<h5 style=”text-align: center;”>Innovative</h5>
<h5 style=”text-align: center;”>Inspiring</h5>
Stakeholders can access more detailed internal analysis documents by registering on the <a href=”https://www.brandsouthafrica.com/resources-downloads/knowlegde-hub”>Knowledge Hub</a>. Stakeholders are welcome to utilise the information available in the Knowledge Hub for their planning, stakeholder engagements, communications and marketing strategies and briefings to international delegations
Please <a href=”https://www.brandsouthafrica.com/register”>click here</a> to register on the Knowledge Hub.