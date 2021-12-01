International Reputation Research

Brand South Africa tracks, commissions, and analyses several sources of research and information regarding the Nation Brand’s global reputation exposure. Main sources of information utilised is the Nation Brand Index, and Brand South Africa’s International Investor Perceptions research. Such findings are further supported by extensive internal analysis, desktop research, stakeholder engagements, and direct Brand South Africa research interventions through its SA Inc. research project to develop in-depth profiles of the Nation Brand’s exposure to international markets. Findings are extensively shared with stakeholders in government, business, and academia.
FOCUS AREAS
- SA Inc research
- International Investor Perceptions research
Open Papers
