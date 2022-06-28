Healthcare & Life Science

The medical device sector is a priority sector for the South African government. Whilst a number of the products in this market are imported, analysts expect that the African device market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.3% from 2017-2023, reaching around $ 7.1 billion in revenue by 2023. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, global supply chains disrupted giving way to emerging opportunities presenting itself in the SA and African market.

There are many global manufacturers with a presence in South Africa, including, Medtronic, J&J, Abbot Laboratories , GE, Simens Healthcare, Philips, Becton Dickinson and Fresenius Medical Care and B Braun.

South Africa boasts many world-class local manufacturers, including, Drager, B Braun, Megrotex, Medtex, Evergreen Latex, AMKA, Lodox Systems, Acasia Medical, New Horizons Metals, BSN Medical, Cape Ray Medical, Medical Diagnoshtech, Medical Plant Africa, Sinapi Bio Medical, BioVac, Cape Bio and Aspen.

