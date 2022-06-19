Forbes Africa honours Dr Brett Lyndall Singh, the Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30, class of 2022

By Mduduzi Malinga

Dr Brett Lyndall Singh, aged 29, born in Pietermaritzburg, grew up in uMngeni, Howick KwaZulu-Natal, and matriculated from St Charles College in 2010. He was inspired to study medicine due to a traumatic experience with his grandmother at 16 years of age, where he was unable to resuscitate her.

The Play Your Part Ambassador is now a medical doctor and scholar at the Tsinghua University Vanke School of Public Health (China), and jointly established by the Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health (USA), holding a Masters of Medicine in Paediatrics. He did vocational training at Greys Hospital (RSA) and clinical electives at Royal Melbourne Hospital in Australia.

His passion for entrepreneurship developed while he was pursuing his studies, and later founded his company Alpha and Omega MedTech. Alpha and Omega MedTech is a healthcare innovation company with an aim to transform life science on the continent through research and development.

In the initial outbreak of COVID-19, Dr Brett was recruited to a special anti-pandemic task force unit that worked on establishing the clinical protocol for five infected pediatric patients. Those protocols were shared with various governments to help prepare them for the pandemic, and earned him an honoree at the China national COVID-19 Commendation Ceremony.

As a result his company’s innovative health care technologies, Brett was honoured, as one of the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30, class of 2022 and the Cover of the Forbes Africa Magazine (June/July) as well as the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2022, in partnership with the National Lotteries Commission.

Forbes Africa is the drama critic to business in Africa. The magazine helps readers connect the dots, form patterns and see beyond the obvious, giving them a completely different perspective. In doing this, it delivers sharp, in-depth and engaging stories by looking at global and domestic issues from an African prism.

Dr Brett is also fluent in Chinese language Mandarin and he helps with foreign investment into South Africa by working with the Beijing, Shanghai missions of South Africa and Brand South Africa, through promoting South African excellence, culture, tourism, industrial and academic partnership.

He contributes to a number of committees including the World Young Scientist Summit Health Forum, Global Young Leaders Dialogue, China Africa Bridge, China Africa Economic and Trade Institute, China Africa Innovation Base, WMU African Alumni Association, Goodwill Ambassador Wenzhou.

The Play Your Part Ambassador is now the Chairperson of the South African National Department of Trade, Industry and Competition’s National Healthcare Products Masterplan Global Value Chains Working Group.

Brand South Africa applauds him alongside all the young South Africans who made it into the Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30 for class of 2022.

THE FORBES AFRICA 30 UNDER 30 LIST FOR 2022

Elsa Majimbo, 20, Kenya

Comedian, Author and Social Media Influencer Industry: Media

Nkululeko Lehapa, 28, South Africa

Founder, Busani clothing Enterprise/ Busanimen Studies

Lasizwe Dambuza, 23, South Africa

Comedian, Influencer and Social Media Personality Industry: Entertainment and Media

Fatima Babakura, 26, Nigeria

CEO, Timabee Industry: Fashion

Tatjana Schoenmaker, 24, South Africa

Olympic Gold Medalist Industry: Professional Swimming

Lwazi Msipha, 28, South Africa

Artist (Graphic)/Cartoonist Industry: ART

Jaen-Jacques Nell, 23, South Africa

Founder and CEO, the CMF Group (PTY) LTD Industry: Electronic Consulting

Musa Makamu, 21, South Africa

Singer, Songwriter, DJ and Producer Industry: Music

DR Franck Verzefe, 28, Cameroon

Founder and CEO, Truespec-Africa Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Charlot Magayi, 28, Kenya

Founder, Mukuru Clean Stoves Industry: Cooking Solutions Manufacturer

Tonia Nneji, 29, Nigeria

Artist (Painter) Industry: ART

DR Brett Lyndall Singh, 29, South Africa

CEO and Founder of Alpha and Omega Medtech; Pediatric Doctor in Public Health Industry: Health

Lehle Balde, 29, Senegal

Editor, Businessday Weekender Industry: Media

Sikander Kalla, 29, South Africa

Clinical Psychologist, Founder, Cohesive Collaboration Industry: Mental Health

Sandra Chukwudozie, 29, Nigeria

CEO, Salpha Energy Industry: Energy

Himkaar Singh, 29, South Africa

Founder and CEO, the Compost Kitchen Industry: Water and Food Waste Solutions

Phupho Gumede K, 23, South Africa

Stylist Industry: Fashion

Sylvia Gathoni, 23, Kenya

Professional E-Gamer Industry: E-Sports

Yinka Ash, 27, Nigeria

Managing Director, Ashluxe Limited Industry: Fashion

Velani Mboweni, 29, South Africa

CEO and Co-Founder, Lula Loop Industry: Commuting/ E-Hailing Service

Kekeletso Tsiloane, 29, South Africa

Co-Founder, Ramtsilo Trading Industry: Construction

Mona-Lisa Das (Mona-Lxsa Taurus), 29, Malawi

Disk Jockey and Creative Entrepreneur Industry: Music and Entertainment

Muhle Ndwalane, 23, South Africa

Founder, Asante Tech Solutions Industry: Digital Marketing and Technology

DR Esperance Luvindao, 28, Namibia

Medical Doctor, Health Advocate, Data Manager for the COVID-19 National Task Force Industry: Health

Daniel Mukisa, 28, Uganda

Chief Executive Director, Ridelink Industry: Logistics and Transport

Walter Isoko, 28, Nigeria

Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Flux Technology Africa (FTA)

Carla Frankel, 29, South Africa

CEO and Founder, Top Drawer Collection Industry: Fashion

Apampa Owolabi (Dammy Twitch), 26, Nigeria

Photographer and Video Editor/Director Industry: Art and Entertainment

DR Natasha Kasanda Chikonde, 29, Zambia

Founder and Director, Hair Kween Zambia

DR Joan Ruguru Kimani, 27, Kenya

Medical Doctor, Founder and CEO, Exciting Parenting Industry: Child Health and Parenting

