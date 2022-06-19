Forbes Africa honours Dr Brett Lyndall Singh, the Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30, class of 2022

By Mduduzi Malinga
Dr Brett Lyndall Singh, aged 29, born in Pietermaritzburg, grew up in uMngeni, Howick KwaZulu-Natal, and matriculated from St Charles College in 2010. He was inspired to study medicine due to a traumatic experience with his grandmother at 16 years of age, where he was unable to resuscitate her.
The Play Your Part Ambassador is now a medical doctor and scholar at the Tsinghua University Vanke School of Public Health (China), and jointly established by the Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health (USA), holding a Masters of Medicine in Paediatrics. He did vocational training at Greys Hospital (RSA) and clinical electives at Royal Melbourne Hospital in Australia.
His passion for entrepreneurship developed while he was pursuing his studies, and later founded his company Alpha and Omega MedTech. Alpha and Omega MedTech is a healthcare innovation company with an aim to transform life science on the continent through research and development.
In the initial outbreak of COVID-19, Dr Brett was recruited to a special anti-pandemic task force unit that worked on establishing the clinical protocol for five infected pediatric patients. Those protocols were shared with various governments to help prepare them for the pandemic, and earned him an honoree at the China national COVID-19 Commendation Ceremony.
As a result his company’s innovative health care technologies, Brett was honoured, as one of the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30, class of 2022 and the Cover of the Forbes Africa Magazine (June/July) as well as the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2022, in partnership with the National Lotteries Commission.
Forbes Africa is the drama critic to business in Africa. The magazine helps readers connect the dots, form patterns and see beyond the obvious, giving them a completely different perspective. In doing this, it delivers sharp, in-depth and engaging stories by looking at global and domestic issues from an African prism.
Dr Brett is also fluent in Chinese language Mandarin and he helps with foreign investment into South Africa by working with the Beijing, Shanghai missions of South Africa and Brand South Africa, through promoting South African excellence, culture, tourism, industrial and academic partnership.
He contributes to a number of committees including the World Young Scientist Summit Health Forum, Global Young Leaders Dialogue, China Africa Bridge, China Africa Economic and Trade Institute, China Africa Innovation Base, WMU African Alumni Association, Goodwill Ambassador Wenzhou.
The Play Your Part Ambassador is now the Chairperson of the South African National Department of Trade, Industry and Competition’s National Healthcare Products Masterplan Global Value Chains Working Group.
Brand South Africa applauds him alongside all the young South Africans who made it into the Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30 for class of 2022.
THE FORBES AFRICA 30 UNDER 30 LIST FOR 2022
- Elsa Majimbo, 20, Kenya
Comedian, Author and Social Media Influencer Industry: Media
- Nkululeko Lehapa, 28, South Africa
Founder, Busani clothing Enterprise/ Busanimen Studies
- Lasizwe Dambuza, 23, South Africa
Comedian, Influencer and Social Media Personality Industry: Entertainment and Media
- Fatima Babakura, 26, Nigeria
CEO, Timabee Industry: Fashion
- Tatjana Schoenmaker, 24, South Africa
Olympic Gold Medalist Industry: Professional Swimming
- Lwazi Msipha, 28, South Africa
Artist (Graphic)/Cartoonist Industry: ART
- Jaen-Jacques Nell, 23, South Africa
Founder and CEO, the CMF Group (PTY) LTD Industry: Electronic Consulting
- Musa Makamu, 21, South Africa
Singer, Songwriter, DJ and Producer Industry: Music
- DR Franck Verzefe, 28, Cameroon
Founder and CEO, Truespec-Africa Industry: Pharmaceuticals
- Charlot Magayi, 28, Kenya
Founder, Mukuru Clean Stoves Industry: Cooking Solutions Manufacturer
- Tonia Nneji, 29, Nigeria
Artist (Painter) Industry: ART
- DR Brett Lyndall Singh, 29, South Africa
CEO and Founder of Alpha and Omega Medtech; Pediatric Doctor in Public Health Industry: Health
- Lehle Balde, 29, Senegal
Editor, Businessday Weekender Industry: Media
- Sikander Kalla, 29, South Africa
Clinical Psychologist, Founder, Cohesive Collaboration Industry: Mental Health
- Sandra Chukwudozie, 29, Nigeria
CEO, Salpha Energy Industry: Energy
- Himkaar Singh, 29, South Africa
Founder and CEO, the Compost Kitchen Industry: Water and Food Waste Solutions
- Phupho Gumede K, 23, South Africa
Stylist Industry: Fashion
- Sylvia Gathoni, 23, Kenya
Professional E-Gamer Industry: E-Sports
- Yinka Ash, 27, Nigeria
Managing Director, Ashluxe Limited Industry: Fashion
- Velani Mboweni, 29, South Africa
CEO and Co-Founder, Lula Loop Industry: Commuting/ E-Hailing Service
- Kekeletso Tsiloane, 29, South Africa
Co-Founder, Ramtsilo Trading Industry: Construction
- Mona-Lisa Das (Mona-Lxsa Taurus), 29, Malawi
Disk Jockey and Creative Entrepreneur Industry: Music and Entertainment
- Muhle Ndwalane, 23, South Africa
Founder, Asante Tech Solutions Industry: Digital Marketing and Technology
- DR Esperance Luvindao, 28, Namibia
Medical Doctor, Health Advocate, Data Manager for the COVID-19 National Task Force Industry: Health
- Daniel Mukisa, 28, Uganda
Chief Executive Director, Ridelink Industry: Logistics and Transport
- Walter Isoko, 28, Nigeria
Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Flux Technology Africa (FTA)
- Carla Frankel, 29, South Africa
CEO and Founder, Top Drawer Collection Industry: Fashion
- Apampa Owolabi (Dammy Twitch), 26, Nigeria
Photographer and Video Editor/Director Industry: Art and Entertainment
- DR Natasha Kasanda Chikonde, 29, Zambia
Founder and Director, Hair Kween Zambia
- DR Joan Ruguru Kimani, 27, Kenya
Medical Doctor, Founder and CEO, Exciting Parenting Industry: Child Health and Parenting
YouTube Forbes 30 under 30 video – https://youtu.be/eMu8XoCY92U
Source: https://amsp.africa/store/alpha-and-omega-medtech/biography/
Source:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13YZeRPByRMPKdOnrsxQ1mTOurGwMJTqp
Source: https://www.linkedin.com/company/forbes-africa/