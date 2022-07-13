Elevating the creative industry through the Screen Excellence Awards

Among the industries that were hit the hardest when the Global Pandemic hit the world, more specifically South Africa in 2020, was the creative industry. Aspiring, seasoned film and TV makers, even budding students, were left with no choice but to reconsider, reimagine or retire from their beloved craft, the craft that has not only offered South Africans relief and recognition, but has kept the lights on.

Now, almost three years later and since the world’s economies have begun rebuilding, the Screen Excellence Awards, which was founded in 2013, aims to bring light and a fresh energy to the film and television industry. The Screen Excellence Awards were created to salute talented individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes, individuals who have excelled in their discipline, and commend productions that have pushed the boundaries of excellence.

At a recent launch, Play Your Part ambassador and filmmaker Thabang Moleya said that this opportunity allows newcomers to break into the industry and tell their stories. “Through SEA, we hope to incubate and create content with the rising stars, as well as form strategic relationships.” Filmmakers are striving to partner with investors within government and the private sector to ensure that the creative industry is paid its due.

Play Your Part ambassador Weza Solange said that people who don’t get to experience South Africa rely on the media. “For this reason, the film & TV industry, the storytellers are the faces responsible for upholding South Africa’s reputation.”

Brand South Africa’s Chief Marketing Officer (Acting), Ms. Thoko Modise said that despite challenges that may exist, there are many reasons to invest, visit, study, tour or live in South Africa. “People who have experienced South Africa have a good story to tell, and with the recent results of the Global Reputation Study, the creative industry remains one of our biggest draw cards”.

The awards will take place during August 2022 in Durban, where applicants will be judged by the movers and shakers in the industry. To find out more, visit sea-sa.tv.

Remember, your voice and your story matter!

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to

About the Screen Excellence Awards

The Screen Excellence Awards (SEA) was founded on October 10, 2013, the SEA were created to salute talented individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes, individuals who have excelled in their discipline, and commend productions that have pushed the boundaries of excellence. Media Academy South Africa MASA is an online platform that gives knowledge/insight and skills development in the arts for the youth. MASA is the bridge for learners to break into their industry, the Academy will be a platform for exposure and job creation. Under one umbrella, the arts seen and created by the youth will finally have a home.

This is where the next talent will get scouted, programs that offer internships for youth to plug themselves in getting jobs. Allowing the youth to have a platform where they can create. This online education platform gives insights to arts and culture related topics, such as fashion, music, film/tv, acting, design, animation, etc. Through orientated ‘master-classes’ they aim to improve the youth’s knowledge in better equipping them through information they can use to continue learning in their field of art. This platform is interactive, and peers will be able to engage with one another.