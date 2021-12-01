Domestic Research

Brand South Africa conducts a domestic perceptions survey as a tracking study that provides the organisation with a general overview of the shifts and changes among South Africans with regards to their socio-political mindsets and perceptions of the nation brand. This includes an assessment of their beliefs, values and attitudes which impact on the nation brand identity and reputation. A key element of the study is the tracking of the three indices, namely: Pride, Active Citizenship and Social Cohesion. The study also tests future expectations and perceptions of improvements and challenges in the South African context.

In addition to the perceptions study, Brand South Africa also tracks issues, opportunities and challenges that emerge on the domestic front that the nation brand is confronted with.

For a full set of reports, presentations and analysis documents, please register on the Knowledge Hub. Stakeholders are welcome to utilise the information available in the Knowledge Hub for their planning, stakeholder engagements, communications and marketing strategies and briefings to international delegations.