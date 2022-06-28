Digital Economy & ICT

Government has created a favourable environment to stimulate investment in internet infrastructure and continues to establish regulations (digital migration, POPI Act, Spectrum Auction, Cloud Policy Development and ICT Masterplan) to support growth of the sector.

By 2030, ICT is expected to underpin the development of an inclusive dynamic information society and knowledge economy through the development of a comprehensive and integrated e-strategy that reflects the crosscutting nature of ICTs.

South Africa has relevant expertise related to fibre, datacentres, wireless infrastructure, computing and storage facilities, cybersecurity and institutional and operational capacity across hardware and software infrastructure required to successfully capture 4th Industrial Revolution investment and manufacturing opportunities.

