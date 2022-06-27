Celebrating 10 years of the Play Your Part Initiative through the Play Your Part Ambassador Hybrid Masterclass

Johannesburg, Monday 27 June 2022 – Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part programme, in its 10th year this year, is hosting a Play Your Part Hybrid Masterclass at 09:00 on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 in a hybrid format at The Capital Empire, Sandton and Online (Zoom Platform). The Play Your Part initiative was created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. The aim of the initiative is to uplift the spirit of our nation to get involved and start contributing to positive change. Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans with the hopes of encouraging young and old to contribute their time, money, goods or skills for a better future for all.

The Play Your Part initiative will be introducing the first Ambassador Hybrid Masterclass. The Masterclass aims to educate existing and potential ambassadors as they change the country for the better and proudly fly the South African flag. The session aims to educate the Play Your Part Ambassadors on how they can maximise their involvement and fully embrace the prestigious role of being a PYP Ambassador. The session will also delve into the Play Your Part Annual programme as well as how the ambassadors can align their content and messaging during the duration of their ambassadorship.

The Masterclass session will be introducing and onboarding the first four ambassadors for the Quarter, namely:

Nomfundo Peterco-founder of The Drakensberg Beekeeping Academy. The Academy is involved in skills development and rural development projects across South Africa with the aim of creating awareness of the conservation of forestation, bees and ecology as well as the implementation of business solutions that are economically inclusive to the small-scale farmers.

Cleola Kunene, a leader in Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Development and Customer Experience at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Cleola also operates as a business mentor at Women in Exchange Trade Funds (ETF). Women in ETFs are focused on bringing together people in the ETF industry across the globe to champion their goals of actively choosing equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Khethiwe Zulu, a South African author whose passion lies in instilling writing and reading skills to previously disadvantaged youth.

Chilu Lemba, owner of The PodHouse production facility, is an award-winning voiceover artist and media entrepreneur in the Creative Industries with a passion for knowledge.

