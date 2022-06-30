Celebrate South Africa on Casual Day 2022

Brand South Africa regularly collaborates with civil society organisations to raise awareness for the challenges faced by minorities, especially their contributions to social cohesion and nation building. In line with its Play Your Part programme, the organisation has partnered with the National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities in South Africa (NCDP). The partnership started in last year with the launch of Casual Day 2021 with the aims to raise awareness for the inclusion, equality and dignity of persons with disabilities.

On 29 June 2022, the NCPD launched Casual Day 2022 at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg. Casual Day is the NCPD’s flagship awareness and fundraising project. Launched in 1995, Casual Day encourages South Africans to purchase and wear the official Casual Day sticker and merchandise (Shirts, Caps, Bucket Hats and Limited Edition Face Masks) to show their support for persons with disabilities and to raise awareness of both the challenges and potential within the disability community. The proceeds collected go towards people in need via care homes, food gardens, empowerment programmes, skills workshops and educational centres across the country. Over R400 million has been raised since the inception of programme 28 years ago.

The theme for this year’s Casual Day, which takes place on Friday, 2 September 2022 is #ICelebrateSA. This theme seeks to recognise the efforts made by citizens to uplift each other and drive positive action.

Awareness raising has proven to be an important vehicle for dispelling misconceptions and the perpetuation of stereotypes that lead to disempowerment and marginalisation of persons with disabilities from mainstream society. Awareness creates empathy and understanding which in turn creates changes in attitude and behaviour.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to positive change in their communities.

About The NCPD

The National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) is a leading disability organisation with over 80 years’ experience in enabling, supporting and enhancing the quality of life for persons with disabilities.

