Brand South Africa collaborates with Why Cook studios to celebrate Africa Day

By Mduduzi Malinga

To celebrate Africa Day on the 25th of May 2022, Brand South Africa collaborated with Why Cook studios to host an Africa Day engagement with guests from our dynamic continent.

The theme of the engagement was The African Table; Celebrating Culture, Cuisine in the Continent.

The Africa Day engagement was part of Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part programme, which aimed to communicate South Africa’s integral relationship with the rest of the continent, and proudly celebrated African culture, food, arts and heritage that unites families and communities.

The engagement brought together media personalities, comedians, Play Your Part Ambassadors, and esteemed guests who all had the chance to create authentic African food. They included South African Television personality Bonginkosi Dlamini and comedian Lesego Tlhabi, who were joined by VIP guests such as African enthusiast Adetunji Omo and UN Filmmaker Sara Chitambo.

During the event, the Why Cook studio chefs curated the menus and directed the cooking class, with each station having three people cooking together as a team. In addition, Why Cook chefs walked around, ensuring that each team followed instructions and cooked correctly throughout each course.

Through the cooking class, people were able to come together and talk about African issues while cooking. Guests were also quizzed on their general knowledge of African history and current affairs. There was also a little competition between the guests to create the best dish.

Established in 2014, Why Cook is a black female, level 1 BEE business founded by two women who had a passion for the culinary industry: Mathapelo Montsho and Yolanda Nomoyi. Why Cook focuses on the emerging South African flair that boasts in the vast cultural catering diversities and specialises in unlimited sized events, corporate meals, and private dinners.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not so young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.