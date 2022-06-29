Brand South Africa collaborates with Hope Givers Foundation to host the 5th Annual Raising Legends Awards 2022

By Mduduzi Malinga

On 25 June, Brand South Africa in collaboration with Hope Givers Foundation, hosted the 5th Raising Legends Awards ceremony at the Royal Khalanga Lodge, Nwamitwa outside Tzaneen. The awards are aimed at empowering young men; recognize legends to improve the negative societal habits and attitudes among men.

Local heroes, leaders and celebrities making a positive impact in changing the lives of younger men within their communities were celebrated.

The award ceremony initiated by a non-profit organization Hope Givers Foundation is a 100% Black-owned NPC, which was formed in 2014 with the aim of improving young people’s lives and the community at large- through education, empowerment and social economic development projects.

Play Your Part Ambassador and Businesswoman, Tsakani Mkhari, started the initiative as a way to create awareness on the importance of embracing and supporting the boy child. This platform allows men to be heard, taught, and supported through conversations, and empowerment.

With Brand South Africa’s flagship programme, Play Your Part turning ten this year, it has over the years celebrated and inspired many to get involved in making a positive change in their communities. It is in line with this mandate that Brand South Africa has agreed to the collaboration.

Brand South Africa would like to congratulate all the winners and to encourage those who did not win to not be discouraged and continue driving your efforts for the betterment of society.

Part of the awards, six winners were announced out of the six categories, namely: Academia, Sports, Entertainment, Influencer, Business, and Community builder with 11 runner-ups. In addition to that, 19 legends were also honoured for playing their part as role models and mentors in their communities.

Source: https://hopegiversfoundation.co.za/