Stellantis Launches Leapmotor in South Africa

Global automotive group Stellantis has introduced the Chinese electric vehicle brand Leapmotor to South Africa, marking a significant milestone in the country’s transition toward clean mobility and sustainable industrial growth.

The launch demonstrates growing investor confidence in the country’s automotive sector, aligning with national efforts to drive green industrialisation, technological innovation, and economic transformation.

The C10 REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) is the first model to debut locally, distributed through Stellantis’ established dealership network. It features a 1.5-litre petrol engine (serving as a generator) combined with an electric drivetrain, delivering a pure electric range of up to 145km and a total range of about 970km.

This cutting-edge hybrid solution offers flexibility for South African drivers while addressing local charging infrastructure constraints. As part of the solutions South Africa has made significant progress toward sustainable mobility with the recent opening of its first off-grid, solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Wolmaransstad, North-West province, signalling the country’s growing readiness to adopt clean energy transport solutions. There are plans to establish 120 such stations across major highways, allowing EV owners to travel longer distances without range anxiety.

Founded in 2015 by Chinese entrepreneur Jiangming Zhu, Leapmotor has sold more than 600,000 vehicles globally and is targeting annual sales of 500,000 units. Stellantis, which holds a 20% stake in Leapmotor, adds the brand to its global portfolio of renowned marques including Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, Opel, Citroën, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati.

Mike Whitfield, Managing Director of Stellantis South Africa, said the launch aligns with the group’s commitment to sustainable mobility. “The introduction of Leapmotor reflects Stellantis’ commitment to supporting South Africa’s automotive transformation. We are proud to expand our offering of innovative and energy-efficient vehicles that contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future,” said Whitfield.

The introduction of Leapmotor underlines South Africa’s competitiveness as a destination for automotive investment and reaffirms the country’s position as an attractive investment destination.[TM1]

As the government advances policies under the Automotive Production and Development Programme (APDP) and the upcoming Electric Vehicle Policy, this development signals confidence in South Africa’s ability to lead Africa’s green mobility transition and strengthen its industrial base.

Brand South Africa CEO, Neville Matjie, welcomed the launch, describing it as a powerful endorsement of the country’s industrial and innovation capacity. “The introduction of Leapmotor by Stellantis reflects growing confidence in South Africa’s economy and our position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and green innovation. This investment not only strengthens the local automotive value chain but also showcases the country’s commitment to sustainable industrialisation, job creation, and global competitiveness,” said Matjie.

The partnerships strengthen the nation’s reputation as a forward-looking and investment-ready destination, while advancing transition towards a more inclusive and sustainable economy.