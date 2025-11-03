Play Your Part Empowers Girls of Diepsloot Secondary School

By Kagiso Bonoko

Brand South Africa, through its flagship Play Your Part (PYP) programme, partnered with PYP Ambassador and social entrepreneur Dr. Ruth Apostolov, to host an empowerment and educational activation at Diepsloot Secondary School this week. The initiative, designed to equip young girls with knowledge, confidence and essential sanitary products, reached and inspired over 1,245 schoolgirls.

The activation focused on menstrual health awareness, sexual education, and personal development. Learners were provided with menstrual cups, a sustainable and long-term sanitary solution that can last up to ten years, offering a dignified and cost-effective alternative to traditional sanitary products, which are sometimes very costly for the disadvantaged communities such as Diepsloot.

A highlight of the event was an interactive educational session led by Sister Lungi, a trained midwife, who spoke about the four phases of the menstrual cycle, teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Sister Lungi encouraged the learners to understand their bodies better, saying, “Every month, we are four different women. Once you understand the four stages of your cycle, you’ll also understand your mood swings, eating habits cravings and how your body works.”

Play Your Part ambassador Dr. Ruth Apostolov delivered a heartfelt reminder to the learners that their circumstances do not define their future: “Where you are now in life does not mean this is it; it’s only the beginning of your journey. Do not let your background define your dreams. I, too, come from a township in Durban during a time of great difficulty of apartheid, but I held on to my dream, and that dream carried me through to university and beyond.” She w encouraged the girls to stay focused on their studies, make informed choices, and rise above challenges with determination and hope.

From a media visionary to social entrepreneur, Dr. Ruth Apostolov is the founder of ‘ShePoweHer,’ which is a woman-owned South African company that focuses on the production and distribution of world-class standard silicone menstrual cups. With over two decades of experience in the media and communications industry and having successfully led her own outdoor media company in a male-dominated sector, Dr. Ruth has built a career defined by innovation, resilience, and leadership.

Driven by her passion for social impact and women’s empowerment, Dr. Apostolov has turned her focus toward tackling period poverty through the manufacturing of menstrual cups, driven by her belief in sustainable, accessible solutions that empower women and promote dignity.

“By creating menstrual cups, I aim to provide women with a cost-effective and environmentally friendly product, while also breaking down the barriers that prevent young girls from managing their periods with dignity and confidence,” said Ruth.

The collaboration between Brand South Africa and Dr. Ruth Apostolov reflects a shared dedication to social impact, sustainability, and youth empowerment. “Ruth’s values of impact and sustainability align closely with Brand South Africa’s mission to drive positive change and foster empowerment within communities across the country,” said Ms. Sithembile Ntombela, Brand South Africa’s General Manager of Marketing.

Through initiatives like these, Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part programme continues to promote the message of active citizenship, inspiring individuals and communities to take action and create meaningful change in societies.