Why the G20 Summit is crucial for Africa

The annual G20 Summit – an affair that often captures global attention, marked by high-stakes , diplomatic meetings and publicised discussions on pressing global issues. While the headlines tend to focus on geopolitical tensions or macroeconomic policy, there lies an even greater significance. This is particularly true when it comes to nurturing a more sustainable trade and development landscape.

In its year of G20 Presidency, South Africa has committed to working on solutions for infrastructure challenges faced by the African continent, which hinder access to both regional and global markets. This article will delve into why the G20 Summit holds such sway on the world stage. More specifically, how its commitment to infrastructure development – from modern ports and extensive rail networks to digital corridors – is proving to be a game-changer for Africa’s growing trade sector .

What makes the G20 Summit important for global economics?

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises of the world’s major economies, both advanced and emerging. It represents approximately 80% of the global GDP, two-thirds of the world’s population and 75% of international trade. Because of this collective economic strength, the G20 has influence in shaping global policy and addressing shared challenges.

Its importance stems from several key factors, including:

Global economic governance: It’s the primary forum for economic cooperation between members and beyond. Decisions and policy recommendations made by the group have a significant impact on global financial stability and trade rules.

Addressing systemic challenges: The G20 tackles issues that go beyond national borders that require collective action, from climate change and pandemics to food security and energy transitions. Major global issues are usually discussed in the forum, giving way to effective global responses.

Development agenda: While often focused on economic stability, the G20 has increasingly prioritised sustainable development, particularly in low-income countries. This includes discussions on financing for development, debt relief and infrastructure investment.

For Africa, the G20’s focus on development and its capacity to mobilise resources and coordinate policy are invaluable. It offers a platform for African voices to be heard and for partnerships to be built that can unlock the continent’s immense potential. With South Africa at the helm this year, there is greater opportunity to steer the conversation in a direction that benefits the wider continent.

The potential for African trade in a global context

Africa is a continent of immense opportunity. With the world’s youngest and fastest-growing population, abundant natural resources and an expanding consumer base, its economic potential is undeniable. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, which aims to create a single market for goods and services across 54 nations, is a monumental step towards unlocking this potential, promising to boost intra-African trade and strengthen the continent’s position in global value chains.

However, realising this vision heavily depends on overcoming a significant hurdle: the infrastructure deficit. Poorly developed infrastructure, or a complete lack thereof, inflates trade costs, limits market access and stifles economic diversification. Logistics costs in Africa can be up to four times higher than in developed countries, largely due to inadequate transport and energy networks.

This is where the G20’s commitment to infrastructure development becomes profoundly impactful. Recognising that hardy infrastructure is the bedrock of economic growth and trade, the G20 has consistently emphasised the need for increased, high-quality infrastructure investment, particularly in developing regions. G20 members are actively supporting projects that are transforming Africa’s trade landscape through various initiatives, investment pledges and policy frameworks.

Let’s look at how three types of G20-backed infrastructure are making a difference:

Modern ports as gateways to global markets

Efficient ports are the arteries of international trade, making G20-backed investments in modernising and expanding African ports (e.g. in Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, South Africa) significant. They reduce ship turnaround times, lower shipping costs and improve cargo handling efficiency, directly translating to more competitive exports and cheaper imports. This integrates African economies more seamlessly into global supply chains.

Extensive rail networks: Connecting the interior

Africa is known for its vast landlocked regions, so reliable rail infrastructure is a lifeline. The Ubuntu Legacy Initiative, led by the South African G20 presidency, was launched to accelerate cross-border infrastructure projects. There’s a particular focus on boosting productivity, decreasing the cost of doing business and improving access to both regional and global markets. G20 supports the development of new and upgraded rail lines that connect agricultural heartlands and mining regions to ports, significantly reducing the cost and time of transporting bulk goods. This boosts the competitiveness of African raw materials and manufactured products.

What role does digital infrastructure play in African trade?

In the 21st century, digital infrastructure is as important as physical roads and ports. G20 initiatives promoting digital transformation are creating ‘digital corridors’ across Africa. For example, projects like the ‘Smart Africa’ initiative, often supported by G20 members, aim to connect every African citizen, business and government with affordable broadband internet.

This enables:

E-commerce growth : Facilitating online trade and connecting small businesses to wider markets.

: Facilitating online trade and connecting small businesses to wider markets. Financial inclusion : Enabling digital payments, mobile banking and access to financial services for previously unbanked populations.

: Enabling digital payments, mobile banking and access to financial services for previously unbanked populations. Knowledge economy : Supporting education and the transfer of skills and technology.

: Supporting education and the transfer of skills and technology. Supply chain optimisation: Real-time tracking, digital customs clearance and improved logistics management.

What are the long term benefits of G20 infrastructure partnerships?

The G20’s backing of these infrastructure projects extends beyond direct trade benefits. It promotes job creation, skills transfer, local economic development and enhances regional integration, making the AfCFTA’s vision more attainable.

By continuing to prioritise and invest in modern ports, extensive rail networks and digital corridors, G20 nations are empowering Africa to take its rightful place as a dynamic and influential player in the global economy. The future of African trade, and indeed a more balanced global economy, hinges on this sustained partnership.