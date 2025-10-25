South Africa’s removal from the FATF grey list marks a new chapter for the Nation Brand

South Africa’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list marks a defining moment for the country’s image, credibility, and economic trajectory. Beyond being a technical milestone, it reflects the resilience of South Africa’s institutions, its reform-driven leadership, and its reputation as a trusted, transparent, and globally competitive economy.

“Exiting the grey list restores not only trust in our financial system but renewed confidence in our nation’s promise that South Africa is a destination where integrity, innovation, and inclusive growth converge,” said Neville Matjie, Chief Executive Officer of Brand South Africa. “This moment reaffirms our brand essence, a resilient, connected, and reform-minded nation that continues to inspire trust, attract opportunity, and build shared prosperity.”

Restoring credibility and strengthening confidence

The FATF decision follows almost three years of comprehensive reforms that strengthened governance, improved financial transparency, and enhanced the effectiveness of South Africa’s law enforcement and regulatory systems. It signals to the global community that South Africa’s financial architecture is credible, transparent, and capable of responding decisively to international standards. Matjie added, “This accomplishment is a testament to the strength of collaboration between government, the private sector, and civil society in rebuilding confidence in South Africa’s financial system and, by extension, its reputation as a credible global partner.”

A catalyst for renewed investment and growth

South Africa’s removal from the grey list comes at a time of strong investor confidence and renewed global partnerships. On 9 October 2025, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a Team Europe investment package worth nearly €12 billion, under the Global Gateway partnership between South Africa and the European Union. The package reinforces a shared ambition to make South Africa a global leader in the just energy transition, sustainable infrastructure, digital connectivity, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

This investment builds on the €4.7 billion package announced at the EU–South Africa Summit in March 2025, marking a new chapter in the partnership between Team Europe and South Africa. The combined investments cover key areas such as green logistics, renewable energy, infrastructure modernisation, and building a sustainable pharmaceutical value chain. The Team Europe package is already producing results, including new commitments to the Coega Green Ammonia Project, which will enable South Africa to produce clean maritime fuel, and investments to strengthen local vaccine and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities for the African continent. Private-sector confidence is also strengthening.

In December 2024, Nubank, one of the world’s largest digital financial institutions, announced a US$150 million investment in Tyme Group, the parent company of TymeBank in South Africa. The investment, which is being executed through 2025, is accelerating Tyme’s expansion and showing strong global confidence in South Africa’s fintech and innovation ecosystem.

In June 2023, BMW Group South Africa announced a R4.2 billion investment at its Rosslyn plant to expand production of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) for local and international markets. The investment entered its implementation phase in 2024 and underscores South Africa’s role in the global automotive transition toward sustainable mobility. Microsoft South Africa announced a R5.4 billion investment in artificial intelligence and data-centre infrastructure, positioning the country as a continental hub for digital transformation and AI innovation.

Google South Africa has also committed R2.5 billion to establishing a new cloud-region facility in Johannesburg, integrating South Africa into its global digital network and significantly expanding local data capacity. Momentum is visible across the energy and logistics sectors. The R40 billion Energy Fields Initiative, combining wind, solar, and battery storage, exemplifies the growing private-sector role in renewable energy. The Independent Transmission Projects (ITPs) programme has also opened opportunities for private investment in the national grid. In addition, the 2025 Budget committed over R1 trillion to infrastructure development over the next three years, leveraging public-private partnerships to accelerate inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

“These investments are clear proof that global partners trust South Africa’s institutions, talent, and longterm potential,” said Matjie. “They demonstrate the world’s belief in our ability to innovate, reform, and lead. This is what credibility does, it attracts opportunity.”

Boosting tourism and business confidence

The removal from the grey list strengthens South Africa’s reputation as a premier destination for tourism, business, and investment. With its rich cultural diversity, natural beauty, and advanced infrastructure, South Africa remains one of the world’s most distinctive and appealing destinations. Restored confidence in governance and transparency enhances its appeal to both investors and visitors seeking stability, reliability, and opportunity. Tourism, which contributes over six percent to GDP and supports more than 1.5 million jobs, will benefit directly from the renewed international confidence. As global trust in South Africa’s systems and institutions grows, more visitors, conferences, and business events are expected to choose the country, boosting local economies and creating inclusive growth opportunities.

A stronger, more resilient Nation Brand

Brand South Africa believes that credibility and reputation are the true currencies of national progress. The country’s success in addressing FATF concerns reflects the same values that define the Nation Brand: resilience, accountability, innovation, and the spirit of Ubuntu. “This is not just a moment of celebration, it is a reaffirmation of who we are,” said Matjie. “South Africa’s credibility is its currency. The reforms we have made are the foundation for sustained growth, deeper investor partnerships, and a thriving tourism and business ecosystem. Our message to the world is simple, South Africa is open for business, open for partnership, and open for progress.”