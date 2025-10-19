FROM MOSSEL BAY TO DUTYWA — 600KM OF COURAGE, HOPE, AND DETERMINATION!

What began as a dream has become a powerful story of endurance, hope, and purpose.

This past weekend, Onke Sitwayi, a passionate activist and youth advocate from Elliotdale, completed his extraordinary 27-day walk from Mossel Bay to Dutywa, a journey of more than 600 kilometres along South Africa’s scenic coastline.

Onke embarked on this walk with a mission to raise awareness and funds for the establishment of the first EcoLab for high schools in rural villages, a space designed to empower learners with access to environmental education and practical science learning resources.

Onke’s journey began in Mossel Bay, carrying with him nothing but determination, a vision for change, and the support of communities along the way. Step by step, he made his way through towns and villages, spreading a message of hope and self-empowerment.

Upon his arrival in Dutywa, Onke was warmly welcomed by the community and officially welcomed by the Executive Mayor of Mbhashe Local Municipality, Cllr Samkelo Janda, who commended his courage and commitment to improving the lives of young people in rural communities.

For Onke, the walk was more than reaching a destination, but about raising the kind of awareness that turns vision into action. “My mission is to bridge the gap in education by bringing digital and scientific learning tools to rural learners,” said Sitwayi. “This walk was just the beginning. I believe in the power of community and collaboration to bring about real change.”

Through his campaign, Onke also hopes to establish computer laboratories in rural schools, ensuring that learners are equipped with the skills and opportunities needed for the modern world.

Throughout his journey, Onke received support from Brand South Africa, whose ongoing efforts to promote active citizenship and the spirit of Ubuntu mirror the values embodied in his walk. His story reminds us that meaningful change often starts with one person, and one courageous step.

The completion of the “27 Days Coastal Walk” is not the end of a journey, but the start of a movement, one that calls on all South Africans to believe in the power of community-driven development.

To become part of this initiative and play your part in changing the future of rural education please click on the BackaBuddy link: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/27-day-walk