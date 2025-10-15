South Africa Presents Global Investment Vision at Toronto Global Forum

South Africa is stepping onto the global stage with purpose. From 15 to 17 October 2025, the nation will participate in the 19th Toronto Global Forum, a key opportunity to share its vision for sustainable, infrastructure-led investment.

G20 and G7 Presidencies Unite for Sustainable Investment

Taking place during South Africa’s G20 Presidency and Canada’s G7 Presidency, the Forum represents a defining moment for collaboration between two global partners working toward inclusive, green growth. In partnership with the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), the country will present a unified investment story built on reform, resilience, and results.

Representing South Africa are Mpho Kubelo, Chief Risk Officer at the DBSA, and Mameetse Masemola, CEO of ISA. Kubelo joins the panel which addresses the topic “Investing in Energy Security and Sustainability: Balancing Economic and Environmental Priorities” on 15 October, while Masemola speaks on “Building the Future Infrastructure: Infrastructure for a New Era” on 16 October. Both sessions will stream live on YouTube.

With a growing pipeline of renewable energy, transport, water, and digital projects, South Africa continues to prove the undeniable point that progress is best built through partnership. The country’s participation at the Toronto Global Forum reaffirms its leadership in driving sustainable investment and shaping a future that includes everyone.