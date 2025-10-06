South Africa Focus Week in Singapore marks 7 days of meaningful exchange

From 6-11 October 2025, the Lion City will be abuzz as South Africa Focus Week in Singapore (SAFWS) returns for its highly anticipated third edition. Spearheaded by the South African High Commission to Singapore, this exciting week-long initiative promises a blend of business and culture, designed to strengthen the bonds between the two nations and showcase the very best of South Africa to the world.

SAFWS is a collaborative environment where ideas are shared, partnerships are formed, and economic growth is stimulated. Throughout the week, attendees can look forward to engaging activities and insightful sessions, including exhibitions, expert discussions by industry leaders and networking opportunities.

Singapore is a remarkable economic powerhouse and a major financial hub in Asia. With its advanced economy and status as a premier asset management centre, the country serves as a crucial gateway to Asia for countless international companies. This makes it a natural partner for South Africa, a nation rich in resources, innovation and a growing economy. This Focus Week is designed to build stronger bilateral ties and unlock new avenues for partnership between the two countries.

Beyond business: A celebration of culture and sport

Adding an extra layer of excitement and cultural flair, SAFWS 2025 is strategically timed to coincide with the Singapore Grand Prix (3-5 October). With South Africa making a compelling bid to host the first African F1 Grand Prix in 30 years, the High Commission has invited the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture to Singapore. This visit will provide invaluable insights into managing such a prestigious global event, further strengthening South Africa’s position on the international sporting stage.

But the celebration doesn’t stop there. There will be an incredible lineup of South African artists at various SAFWS events. Attendees will be captivated by the soulful sounds of Jodi Jantjies and Jonathan Rubain, the electrifying energy of Gigi Lamayne, and the rhythmic movements of the Tembisa Red Devils Pantsula group. Their performances will offer a joyful glimpse into South African culture.

SAFWS enables us to enhance South Africa’s visibility, proactively drive a favourable narrative, and position our nation as an attractive investment destination. Business leaders, potential investors and all Global South Africans in Singapore will join us for this exceptional week, where they will discover opportunities, immerse themselves in our culture, and grow to appreciate the incredible potential that lies ahead for South Africa.