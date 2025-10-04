On 30 September 2025, the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities held the National Youth Service Indaba under the theme: Digital Pathways to Youth Employment: A New Era of Opportunity” in Johannesburg. With the support of Brand South Africa, the National Youth Development Agency and private sector partners – Huawei South Africa, HCL Technologies, and Telkom – the session aimed to support young people on their journey to creatively alleviate the country’s high unemployment rate, mainly for the 18 – 34 age group.

The engagement stemmed from the joint advocacy driven by government and the private sector as important strategy for addressing youth unemployment and many other socio-economic challenges faced by young people in South Africa. By aligning public policy with private sector needs, encouraging skills development, and nurture job creation and entrepreneurship, the partnership has the ability to provide opportunities for youth to innovate.

In her keynote address Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga said: “You will agree that throughout history, it has been the youth who have stood at the forefront of change. They have been builders of nations, leaders of movements, innovators of technologies and pioneers of science. Each generation has carried society forward, leaving a mark that defines the future. And today, in the digital age, that responsibility rests with our young people”.

Brand South Africa’s CEO, Neville Matjie affirmed the message of support, saying: “It is an honour to speak to you today, not just as tomorrow’s leaders but also as today’s changemakers. You are not just the future of Africa; you are its present power. You are the pulse of a rising continent and the heartbeat of a new era”.

“The gathering marks a crucial step towards unlocking opportunities for young people to meaningfully participate in the digital economy. At the National Youth Development Agency, we know the future of work is digital, and tackling unemployment means ensuring youth have the skills, access, and pathways to thrive in tech-driven industries” said Dr Sunshine Myende, NYDA Chairperson

Over recent years, youth empowerment has shifted focus to innovation by equipping young people with digital skills, providing resources, and exposure to opportunities. Historically in South Africa, the youth have taken charge in matters that affect them. This generation is no different, they dedicated to being job creators by actively participating in the digital economy for a sustainable future.