G20 YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS ALLIANCE (YEA) SUMMIT 2025

Johannesburg, 17 SEPTEMBER 2025 – South Africa to Host G20 Young Entrepreneurs Summit: Showcasing

Innovation, Culture and Youth Leadership.



Under the banner of the country’s G20 Presidency, Brand South Africa has partnered with The Young

Entrepreneurs South Africa (YESA) to host the 2025 G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance (Yea) Summit in

Johannesburg, South Africa from 18 – 24 September 2025.



The prestigious global gathering will welcome over 600 delegates from G20 nations and beyond,

spotlighting entrepreneurial talent under 45 and positioning South Africa as a hub of innovation, culture

and youth empowerment.



Hosted by Young Entrepreneurs South Africa (YESA) – the official G20 YEA representative body – the

Summit is a powerful platform to influence policy, attract investment and build partnerships between

youth-led enterprises and global investors. YESA has engaged more than 350,000 entrepreneurs since its

inception, driving access to capital, mentorship, innovation, trade and policy influence.



“This Summit is more than an event – it is South Africa’s chance to showcase its entrepreneurial spirit,

cultural richness and leadership on the world stage,” said Brand South Africa’s CEO, Mr Neville Matjie.

“We want every delegate to leave with a new vision of South Africa: dynamic, youthful and globally

competitive.”



The G20 YEA Summit will combine high-level dialogues, pitching sessions, cultural showcases and

networking forums. South Africa will highlight its vibrant start-up ecosystem, while also offering

delegates a taste of the country’s unique music, cuisine and heritage – shaping a memorable emotional

and experiential first impression.



The programme will also feature a keynote address by Gauteng Premier, Mr Panyaza Lesufi, and later

feature South Africa’s rising entrepreneurs, giving them visibility as active contributors to exhibitions,

discussions and investment opportunities. This aligns with South Africa’s G20 Presidency themes of

Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to inclusive growth and youth

empowerment.

As the countdown continues, South Africa stands ready to welcome the world. The Summit is set to

reframe global perceptions, strengthening the Nation Brand while opening doors for new partnerships

that will drive the country – and the continent – forward.



As the custodian of South Africa’s reputation, Brand South Africa continues to play a vital role in

reinforcing trust, credibility, and global confidence across various spheres, including issues relating to

youth.



The G20 YEA Summit presents a powerful opportunity for Brand South Africa to drive its Nation Brand

objectives, promote youth entrepreneurship, and position the country as a leading hub of innovation and

development on the African continent.



