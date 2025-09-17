South Africa at the Forefront: Charting a Course for Global Progress at UNGA 2025

From the 23-27 September 2025, the world will converge in New York for the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings. South Africa arrives not merely as a participant, but as an architect of global discourse. In its G20 Presidency year, South Africa is well positioned to solidify its international standing, champion inclusive growth and emphasise its commitment to a more equitable and sustainable future. This is South Africa’s UNGA 2025 mission: a strategic deployment of diplomatic and economic aptitude, designed to attract foreign direct investment and build enduring global partnerships.

Led by President Cyril Ramaphosa and comprising of key cabinet ministers, the South African delegation will navigate global challenges with a clear vision. Our presence at UNGA is a concerted effort to rebuild trust and reassert our position as Africa’s leading investment hub particularly in the US market. The strategic objectives are to amplify South Africa’s global positioning, promote its burgeoning investment opportunities and counter any lingering misperceptions with a narrative rooted in democratic progress, economic reform and global leadership.

Catalysing Economic Diplomacy and Strategic Investments

A cornerstone of South Africa’s engagement will be its economic diplomacy programme. On the 22nd of September, the Department of Trade Industry and Competition (dtic), in partnership with the South African Consulate in New York, will host a targeted investor roundtable. This exclusive forum will bring together South African public and private sector leaders with high-level US investors. It will focus on high-growth sectors such as infrastructure, digital innovation, energy and agriculture. The President’s participation highlights the country’s commitment to advancing strategic investments and showcasing the tangible returns available within the South African economy.

Further reinforcing this drive, a high-impact Business Roundtable is slated. Aligned with the “Invest in South Africa” campaign, this session will spotlight bankable projects and private sector success stories. It will feature a keynote from a senior South African minister, sector-focused panel dialogues with South African and US business leaders, and invaluable investor networking opportunities. These initiatives are designed to not only attract capital but also to cultivate a deeper understanding of South Africa’s dynamic economic landscape as the most diversified and industrialised economy on the African continent.

Championing Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development

Over and above economic imperatives, South Africa will play a leading role in the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting on 25 September, ensuring alignment with its G20 priorities. On the same evening, a diplomatic dinner will serve as a soft diplomacy platform. The goal is to reinforce the strategic relevance of South Africa’s G20 Presidency, showcase its rich cultural heritage and promote its position as a powerful lever for trade and tourism.

Furthermore, South Africa’s commitment to addressing global challenges will be evident through its active participation in Climate Week NYC. Delegates will prioritise sessions aligned with the Just Energy Transition, nature-based solutions, green infrastructure and African climate finance, demonstrating the nation’s dedication to achieving Sustainable Development Goals and advancing a resilient future.

South Africa’s presence at the 80th UNGA is proof of its influence and commitment to shaping a more prosperous and equitable world. Through strategic diplomacy, targeted economic engagement and a compelling narrative, the nation is poised to not only achieve its immediate objectives but also to solidify its position as a confident global leader.