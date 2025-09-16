G20 YEA Summit South Africa: Hosting the Next Generation of Innovators

Under the framework of its G20 Presidency, South Africa will host the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance (YEA) Summit from 18-22 September 2025. This prestigious gathering brings together over 600 delegates from G20 nations and beyond, with a special focus on budding entrepreneurs under 45. It will showcase the South Africa’s rich entrepreneurial landscape, cultural diversity and commitment to youth empowerment.

The G20 YEA Summit serves as a monumental forum for spotlighting talent, influencing policy and building meaningful partnerships between youth-led enterprises and investors. It also presents an opportunity to position the country as a leading hub of innovation and development on the African continent.

The Young Entrepreneurs South Africa (YESA) is the official G20 YEA representative body for South Africa and the host of the 2025 Summit. The organisation has been instrumental in nurturing a globally competitive ecosystem for South African entrepreneurs. Specialising in access to capital, education, mentorship, innovation, trade and policy influence, YESA has engaged over 350,000 entrepreneurs since its inception.

A Platform for Investment Opportunities and Cultural Exchange

To maximise on the prospects presented by the G20 YEA Summit, the forum will house several activities aimed at strengthening the country’s narrative – from cultural exploits to South African investment opportunities.

This event will be a strategic platform for cultural diplomacy, offering the opportunity to shape the emotional and experiential first impression of South Africa for international attendees. Through music, cuisine, visual storytelling and authentic interactions, the summit will highlight the richness and diversity that defines the country.

The G20 YEA Summit also offers a unique opportunity to reframe global perceptions of South Africa. By engaging with rising entrepreneurs from across G20 countries, they will see the country as a dynamic, youthful and forward-facing economy. This will build affinity among future business and policy leaders, and signal South Africa’s competitive edge in human capital and entrepreneurial innovation. Further, it will reinforce the country’s G20 presidency themes of Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.

The summit will engage high-potential young South African entrepreneurs , making them active, featured contributors to the programme rather than mere attendees. They represent the future of the country’s economy and are best positioned to shape youth opportunities for present and future generations. They will gain visibility through exhibitions, pitching sessions and networking forums, connecting them with global opportunities.

As the countdown to the G20 YEA Summit begins, South Africa stands ready to welcome the world, showcasing its innovation, its people and its potential as a leader in the global entrepreneurial landscape. The summit looks forward to reaching young entrepreneurs, investors and thought leaders from G20 nations to amplify messages of youth empowerment, innovation, sustainability and inclusive growth.