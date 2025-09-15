947 School Invasion Inspires Youth to Shape their Future

By Kagiso Bonoko

Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part initiative made a dynamic return this year through the vibrant 3rd year partnership with Anele and The Club’s 947 School Invasion. Five schools across Gauteng were chosen to experience a week of music, entertainment, prizes and, most importantly, a call to action for young South Africans to take pride in their country and play an active role in shaping its future.

The campaign comes at a defining moment, with South Africa preparing to host the G20 Summit in November 2025. For Brand South Africa, the timing could not be more significant, through engaging learners, the initiative ensured that they were not only entertained but also introduced to the broader issues shaping the world, including climate change, inequality, sustainability, artificial intelligence and children’s rights. These conversations, woven into the week, reinforced the message that the country’s future rests in the hands of its young people, who must see themselves as part of the global conversations.

The Schools Invasion kicked off on Monday, 8 September, at Hoërskool Alberton, where learners played games, solved riddles and celebrated to the beats of Anele and The Club. The excitement carried into Tuesday at Crawford International Pretoria, where principal Reshma Maharaj and her team welcomed the invasion with open arms and a school community eager to embrace the message of empowerment. On Wednesday, the campaign touched down at Sir Pierre Van Ryneveld High School in Kempton Park, where renowned DJ Shimza, a proud alumnus, encouraged learners to view every subject as a stepping stone toward their future dreams, reminding them that school is a vital platform for life.

Thursday saw the team at Lofentse Girls School in Orlando, Soweto, where learners were treated to an inspiring visit from South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma. Known for his foundation’s work in feeding thousands during the Covid-19 pandemic, Bavuma motivated learners with his story of resilience and giving back.

The learners also pledged to use their prize money to support their school valediction in October and to fund the Courage Youth Camp later this year, which will focus on mental and emotional health. The week concluded in spectacular fashion on Friday at Midrand High School, where amapiano sensations Focalistic and Ch’cco brought the house down, ensuring the campaign ended on a note of joy and national pride.

By partnering with 947 to create a campaign that was both entertaining and deeply meaningful, Brand South Africa demonstrated the true spirit of the Play Your Part Programme, inspiring and empowering young people, to uplift their communities and their country. As the G20 Summit approaches with many countries and heads of state coming to South Africa , this initiative serves as a powerful reminder that South Africa’s youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow but are already making a difference today.