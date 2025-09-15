The Township Entrepreneurs Academy Prepares to Ignite eKasi

The Township Entrepreneurs Academy (TEA), in partnership with Brand South Africa’s “Play Your Part” initiative, will run the Ignite eKasi Entrepreneurs Programme on the 17th of September in Motherwell NU2, Eastern Cape.

This intensive, full-day training session is specifically designed to equip 120 pre-selected business owners with practical skills and actionable tools to carry into their daily dealings. It is offered at no cost to participants, removing financial barriers to essential business education. The programme will take a deep dive into the realities of township entrepreneurship.

Dubbed the “Kasi MBA” for a reason, the Ignite eKasi Entrepreneurs Programme is focused on delivering real-world, measurable learning outcomes that propel small and micro-businesses forward.

TEA: A Decade of Driving Township Economic Growth

For over a decade, TEA has been making a meaningful impact in South Africa’s township ecosystem. The organisation boasts an impressive track record, having trained and supported over 100,000 entrepreneurs and provided funding and growth support to more than 500 township businesses. Through its comprehensive workshops, training, research and funding initiatives, TEA continues to empower entrepreneurs who are often overlooked in traditional spaces but are actively building thriving businesses within their communities.

Founder Bulelani Balabala, is also a proud Play Your Part ambassador , highlighting the collaboration in advancing national development through local empowerment.

A Peek into the Day’s Events

This is an immersive full day dedicated to learning, guided by a diverse panel of expert facilitators. These professionals bring deep industry insights, lived experiences and a profound understanding of township realities – an important point of connection between them and the participants. Topics will cover areas such as marketing strategies, business modelling and effective problem-solving techniques.

Every participant will receive a personal copy of “The Township Entrepreneurs Guide to Get Things Done” by Bulelani Balabala, a comprehensive workbook that delves into essential business aspects like sales and personal development, serving as a vital resource long after the training concludes.

There will be practical elements to the programme, where participants, guided by a mentor, will tackle real-world business case studies, craft compelling pitch solutions and give presentations. This interactive segment is designed to hone both idea development and confident delivery, crucial skills for any entrepreneur.

The Ignite eKasi Entrepreneurs Programme represents a powerful step forward in cultivating the entrepreneurial spirit of Motherwell NU2, promising to equip local businesses with the tools they need to truly thrive.