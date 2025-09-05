Brand South Africa Teams With 947 to Inspire a Generation of Game-Changers

Hold onto your backpacks, Gauteng! Brand South Africa’s “Play Your Part” initiative is back, teaming up with Anele and The Club from 947 for the ultimate “947 School Invasion” – running from the 8th to the 12th of September. For 5 lucky schools, the team will be bringing positive vibes, fantastic prizes and a powerful message: to uplift the nation by inspiring, empowering and celebrating active citizenship.

Why now? Because 2025 is a massive year. South Africa is gearing up to host the G20 Summit, and Brand South Africa is seizing this moment to shine a spotlight on schools that are actively giving back to their communities and tackling the global and local issues that matter most. Like climate change, inequality, sustainability, the mind-blowing impact of AI and children’s rights. The goal is to make sure our youth is part of the global conversation. Build a sense of pride and connection. Ignite ownership and hope by inspiring the youth to keep choosing South Africa.

What to Expect? Pure Energy, Unforgettable Moments

Get ready for five days of pure exhilaration. Every single day, Anele and The Club will be broadcasting LIVE from a different school in Joburg for 3 jam-packed hours. There will be live performances from some of Mzansi’s biggest artists, special celebrity guests dropping by and epic chances for learners and teachers to win incredible prizes for their school.

Our Vibe? Social Development and Impact

“Inspiring New Ways, Building Local Action with Global Impact.” That’s the mantra. The call to celebrate every school that truly “plays its part” and uplift communities that take real steps on vital global issues like youth opportunities, social injustices and more. The aim is for the campaign to reach every school kid, young person, local community member, every ordinary citizen who believes in the power of change.

The 947 School Invasion 2025 is a movement. It’s a celebration of our youth, empowering them with knowledge and showing them that their energy, ideas and actions can truly shape the future of South Africa and beyond.