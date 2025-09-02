Funda Mpondo Literary Festival 2025 Bridges Generations Through Literacy

The heart of the Eastern Cape is set to beat to the rhythm of stories once again as the Funda Mpondo Literary Festival prepares for its 4th annual edition on the 3rd and 4th of September 2025 at the Lusikisiki Health Resource Centre. Hosted by KwaziThina Publishers, this year’s festival is themed “Bridging Generations Through Tales of the Past, Present and Future” and promises to be a powerful celebration of South African literary arts and cultural heritage.

Founded by Nomawele Njongo in 2022, the Funda Mpondo Literary Festival has quickly grown from humble beginnings. While deeply rooted in the Mpondoland region, its influence now extends across the entire Eastern Cape, the broader South Africa and into global literary circles.

This year, the festival will enhance its collaboration with Brand South Africa’s “Play Your Part” initiative, building on a successful 2024 partnership. Brand South Africa is proud to partner with the organisation to celebrate the power of storytelling in the Eastern Cape.

Celebrating Arts and Culture in South Africa

The festival addresses important needs around literacy and heritage preservation in South Africa. With limited access to books and reading resources in many communities, it actively works to bridge this gap through book giveaways and reading sessions. Additionally, the Funda Mpondo Literary Festival is a platform for cultural preservation. By championing South African authors, languages and oral traditions, it protects our cultural heritage and ensures its continuity for future generations. This initiative empowers communities to embrace and contribute to South Africa’s rich and diverse heritage, aligning perfectly with Brand South Africa’s “Play Your Part” objectives.

From the Eastern Cape to the World

Over its past three editions, the festival has reached approximately 800 attendees, including students, educators and traditional leaders. It has been a platform for rich cultural exchange, drawing active participants from across 8 South African provinces as well as international attendees from Malawi, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Botswana. Esteemed academics from various universities and even an American author have contributed to its diverse programming.

Beyond the numbers, the festival has provided exposure and networking opportunities for many Eastern Cape authors, poets and artists. It also contributes to the local economy by drawing literary enthusiasts and cultural tourists to the region. Plus, its extensive media coverage has amplified its message, raising awareness about the importance of literacy and the richness of the Eastern Cape’s cultural heritage.

KwaziThina Publishers is committed to the long-term sustainability of the Funda Mpondo Literary Festival, seeking to keep it going for generations to come. The 4th edition is an invitation to “Play Your Part” in empowering communities, celebrating rich literary heritage, bridging generational divides through the power of stories and ultimately, building the brighter future for South Africa that we all desire.