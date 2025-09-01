SA & Ethiopia Forge a G20 Partnership Via Unity, Investment & Progress

Brand South Africa, the Department of International Relations and the South African Embassy in Addis Ababa have collaborated to deem September a month of engagement and united diplomacy in Ethiopia through the G20 International Outreach initiative. Taking place at the distinguished Kuriftu African Village Resort, it’s set to reflect the strength and warmth of the Pan-African bond between two fellow African Union members.

Thoughtfully aligned with the G20 side meetings and our Nation Brand priorities, this initiative is designed to offer a rich, authentic window into our shared identity, values, unique cultures and global outlook.

Highlights of the G20 International Outreach Program

Kicking off the month will be the high-profile South Africa National Day – a celebration of culture that’s anticipated to welcome over 300 distinguished guests. This event is linked to the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) session, central to the month’s agenda and packed with a variety of activities aimed at promoting attendees’ collective aspirations.

Co-chaired by Germany and South Africa, the CwA was initiated to catalyse private investment across Africa, particularly in infrastructure. Its core objective is to enhance the attractiveness of private investment by substantially improving macroeconomic, business and financing frameworks. It brings together reform-minded African countries, international organisations and bilateral partners from the G20 and beyond, aiming to nurture coordinated reform agendas and promote investment opportunities. With 14 African nations already part of this initiative, the CwA has garnered significant interest since its launch in 2017. Building on the successful first phase, which mobilised technical assistance and forged partnerships, CwA 2.0 (2025–2028) is set to accelerate reforms and sustain progress.

Adding a lasting legacy to this engagement will be the unveiling of the South African Room at the Kuriftu Lodge. This permanent installation will feature uniquely South African décor, textiles, artifacts and branded content, serving as an enduring symbol of our rich heritage and unwavering commitment to the continent.

The South African National Day Celebration will bring together over 300 delegates from the AU diplomatic corps and the private sector. This event promises a uniquely South African atmosphere, brought to life through captivating music, exquisite cuisine and distinct design, all aimed at promoting tourism and celebrating our interconnectedness. A culinary diplomacy component will enrich the experience. A South African chef will design and serve the menu for the National Day Celebration, also going as far as training the Kuriftu kitchen team on authentic South African cuisine to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of our culinary heritage.

Through concerted efforts, these activities aim to showcase our collective capabilities and contributions on the global stage, and build stronger partnerships between nations sharing a common goal: development in Africa and a prosperous future. This month in Ethiopia will be a true celebration of our spirit, our commitment to continental progress and our role as responsible and influential global citizens, united in purpose and mutual respect.