South Africa’s Automotive Industry Gears Up for Festival of Motoring 2025

The countdown has begun for the Festival of Motoring (FoM) 2025, set to electrify Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 29-31 August. In partnership with Messe Frankfurt SA, this year’s event promises to be monumental for South Africa’s automotive journey, with Brand South Africa taking a front seat in driving the nation’s narrative forward.

The FoM is South Africa’s premier motoring lifestyle event, offering immersive brand and consumer engagement. It’s where brands and enthusiasts converge for product showcases, exhilarating driving experiences and high-energy entertainment. The Festival is designed to promote education around the industry and build lasting connections within the automotive community while delivering a sensory experience like no other.

The Kyalami Motor Show with a Purpose

But beneath the spectacle lies a tactical intent. The country’s motor industry is a powerful engine, contributing 4.9% to the nation’s GDP and accounting for a remarkable 18.7% of its manufacturing output. With nearly half a million jobs riding on its success, the industry is a testament to South Africa’s industrial knowhow. The ambitious South African Automotive Masterplan highlights the nation’s commitment to becoming a global powerhouse, aiming for a staggering 1.4 million vehicles annually by 2035. In 2023, SA ranked 22nd globally as a manufacturer with over half a million vehicles produced.

As an official partner for FoM 2025, Brand South Africa’s objectives are to position the nation as Africa’s leading automotive hub while promoting the country as a globally competitive economy and a premier host for international events. With the nation proudly holding the G20 Presidency and hosting the G20 Summit in 2025, the Festival provides a unique platform to showcase South Africa’s capabilities on the world stage.

The Festival of Motoring 2025 is an essential gathering for industry stakeholders, business leaders, consumers and investors. It’s where the future direction of South African motoring will be shaped and accelerated. Hosted at the home of Kyalami race track events, the event promises to be a celebration of all things automotive and make a powerful statement of South Africa’s unwavering commitment to innovation and industrial growth.