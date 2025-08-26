SA to Spotlight Trade & Investment at CII India-Africa Conclave

Each year, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) hosts the India-Africa Business Conclave, bringing together an assembly of senior ministers, policymakers and business leaders from across the African continent and India. The 20th edition will convene in New Delhi from 27-29 August 2025, building on nearly two decades of dialogue and collaboration. This landmark event has historically drawn over 20,000 African and Indian delegates, underscoring its role in strengthening the India-Africa trade partnership.

Brand South Africa, with support from logistical giant Newlyn, will play a pivotal role as a co-partner for this year’s Conclave, alongside the CII and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic). This partnership highlights South Africa’s proactive approach to promoting its economic potential and investment attractiveness on the global stage.

South Africa is positioned to make a significant impact, with a high-level delegation led by Minister of Trade, Industry & Competition Parks Tau. Accompanying him will be a contingent of ministers from the Presidency, Tourism, Environment and other key portfolios. Approximately 80 South African companies, eager to explore new opportunities and build strategic partnerships, will also be present.

Key Sectors Driving India-South Africa Collaboration & Economic Growth

Given the rapidly evolving global landscape, the Conclave presents a prime opportunity to enhance collaboration in critical sectors. Among others, key sectors of focus will be:

Agriculture and Food Processing

Defence

Physical and Digital Connectivity

Banking and Financial Partnership

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Power and Energy

Skill and Capacity Development.

By aligning with Africa’s development priorities and India’s dedication to South-South cooperation, the Conclave will open doors to mutual growth, resilience and prosperity.

India-South Africa Bilateral Trade Opportunities

Amidst global political and economic uncertainty, Africa continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, solidifying its role as a pivotal partner for India. Even though, as reported by the IMF, regional growth in sub-Saharan Africa improved to 4% last year and is expected to moderate in 2025, the continent still confronts significant structural hurdles. These include the imperative to accelerate MSME and industrial sector development, modernise agricultural systems, enhance physical and digital connectivity, strengthen human capital, build supply chain resilience, and navigate currency volatility and evolving monetary policies.

Over the last decade, India-Africa relations have transformed into a dynamic, industry-led collaboration. Despite a minor decline in bilateral trade to USD 83 billion in FY2023-24, primarily due to decreased oil trade, the overall outlook remains optimistic. India’s successful push for the African Union’s inclusion as a permanent G20 member during its presidency highlights its unwavering commitment to Africa’s global economic integration and its broader vision for the Global South.

Brand South Africa’s Platform for the Country’s Growth

Brand South Africa, in collaboration with the CII, has planned a roundtable scheduled. The event is designed as a platform to position South Africa as a top investment destination. Further, it will be a key forum to showcase South Africa’s priorities during its G20 Presidency, which is under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainable Development”.

The agenda is packed with discussions that are vital to the growth and development of both regions. Meet the speakers:

His Excellency, Prof Anil Sooklal (South Africa’s High Commissioner to India)

Professor Anil Sooklal’s has dedicated his career to fostering South Africa’s international relations. A staunch academic, his background includes roles such as the South Africa’s BRICS Sherpa and Ambassador at Large: Asia and BRICS at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation. He has received numerous honours and awards for his diplomatic contributions.

His Excellency, Mr Parks Tau (Minister of the dtic, South Africa)

Mr Parks Tau has served as the Minister of the Department of Trade, Industry & Competition (dtic) since July 2024. He has previously held various high-level leadership positions in a number of organisations, including the UN Special Advisory Committee on Safer Cities, the South African Local Government Association and many others.

His Excellency, Mr Kenny Morolong (Deputy Minister in the Presidency of South Africa)

Mr Itiseng Kenneth Morolong was appointed as Deputy Minister of The Presidency from 3 July 2024 after having served in the same position in the National Executive from 6 March 2023 to 19 June 2024. He is passionate about transformative public administration after years of dedication to state affairs.

Doctor ‘16V’ Khumalo (DK BIFA Football Academy)

A football legend, Doctor Khumalo started his career in 1984 playing for the local powerhouse team, Kaizer Chiefs. Khumalo, who has never played for any other local team, went on to coach for the team after his retirement. He joins the panel in a discussion about the role of sports in diplomacy.

Mr Neville Matjie (CEO, Brand South Africa)

Mr Neville Matjie heads up Brand South Africa, the country’s primary marketing body that seeks to improve its global competitiveness. He has extensive experience leading high-profile organisations and has a background in politics, having been the Special Advisor to the former Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Hon Dube Ncube, with a focus on economic, trade and

investment affairs.

Mr Yunus Hoosen (Head, InvestSA)

Mr Hoosen has served the dtic for 28 years, primarily focusing on Government Affairs, Trade and Investment Promotion, International Relations and Economic Development. Currently he is the CEO of InvestSA, keenly focused on promoting domestic and outward investment.

Mr Rajendra Balmakhun (CEO, Newlyn Group)

Mr Balmakhun is the current CEO and founder of Newlyn Group, a logistical company, where he is responsible for the strategic direction and overall operations of the company.

Ashwin Lakhan (Co-head of Investment Banking, RMB South Africa)

Ashwin Lakhan first joined FirstRand in 2004 as head of New Product Development in the personal banking division at FNB. He later joined RMB in 2009 where he has held several roles for different departments over the years. Today he serves as the co-head of RMB’s Investment Banking Division.

Ms Stieneke Jensma (Industrial Zones COO, Industrial Development Corporation)

With over 20 years of experience working in public and private sectors, as well as nonprofits, Ms Stieneke Jensma today serves on boards across the US and South Africa, and chairs 3 of them. She currently holds the position of Chief Operations Officer for the Industrial Zones division at the Industrial Development Corporation.

The 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave promises to be a dynamic and productive event, further solidifying the enduring partnership between India and Africa. With Brand South Africa’s strong presence and initiatives, the Conclave is set to unlock new avenues for collaboration and investment in the country.