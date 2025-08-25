Richards Bay Hosts 3rd Annual Tourism Investment Forum Africa (TIFA)

A wave of optimism is sweeping through the vibrant coastal city of Richards Bay as it prepares to host the 3rd Annual Tourism Investment Forum Africa (TIFA) from 27-29 August 2025. Under the inspiring theme, “Beyond the Landmarks,” this year’s forum promises to be a powerful catalyst for growth, igniting new possibilities for communities and entrepreneurs across the continent.

Run in partnership with the Tourism Investment Forum Africa, TIFA is set to be a significant driver for economic growth and entrepreneurial revitalisation in the tourism sector. And Brand South Africa, with its unwavering commitment to championing tourism growth and economic prosperity, will play a prominent role.

TIFA is a platform designed to connect the visionary key players in the tourism industry with the financiers and funders who can turn dreams into reality. Its core mission is to foster actionable dialogue, cultivate meaningful networking and, most importantly, unlock a wealth of investment opportunities that ripple across the entire tourism value chain.

Built on the principle of “a global platform for local action,” TIFA shines a spotlight on secondary and tertiary cities and regions, often the unsung heroes of our landscapes. It showcases their untapped potential as premier investment and tourism hubs, inviting the world to discover their unique charm and economic promise. By positioning these often-overlooked areas for sustainable growth, TIFA aims to empower their economic ambitions and provide invaluable access to the capital and strategic insights needed to truly thrive in the services sectors, particularly tourism.

Cultivating Growth, Forging Futures

The objectives of the 3rd Annual TIFA are infused with a hopeful vision for the future. The forum seeks to market destinations and champion tourism-linked investment opportunities. A key focus will be on connecting project owners with both domestic and international investors, fostering genuine partnerships that can lead to concrete, bankable tourism projects. Beyond individual ventures, TIFA aims to ignite broader business, trade and investment across host and participating destinations, while enabling a rich exchange of knowledge on the latest trends in investment, travel and tourism.

Strategic Tourism Partnerships & Investment Opportunities

Brand South Africa’s participation at TIFA reflects the organisation’s commitment to advancing the Nation Brand’s competitiveness by highlighting tourism as a catalyst for investment and inclusive growth. A core focus will be on driving dialogue and engagement across government, business, academia and civil society to promote financial inclusion and attract transformative investment.

Further, Brand South Africa aims to leverage storytelling opportunities that will highlight South Africa’s inherent strengths on both local and global platforms. This proactive approach is geared towards strengthening the Nation Brand’s global competitiveness and investment reputation, ultimately positioning South Africa as a viable and attractive trade and investment destination.

As Richards Bay prepares to host this significant event, this year’s TIFA promises to be a pivotal moment for the country’s tourism sector. It is poised to unlock new opportunities, inspire fresh collaborations and pave the way for a future defined by sustainable growth and shared prosperity for all. The journey “Beyond the Landmarks” begins in Richards Bay.