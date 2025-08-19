South Africa To Attract More Foreign Investment at TICAD 2025

South Africa Takes Centre Stage at TICAD 2025

As the world turns its attention to the upcoming 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9), South Africa is set to cement its presence on a global stage. From 20-22 August 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, TICAD-9, under the theme: “Co-creating Innovative Solutions With Africa”, promises to be the largest Africa-focused business expo and diplomatic platform in Japan.

Promoting African Development

The 3-day event will bring together over 190 Japanese exhibitors and about 49 African countries, all with the shared goal of fostering strong Africa-Japan trade relations and promoting African development. TICAD-9 will be co-hosted by the Government of Japan alongside the UN, African Union Commission (AUC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Bank.

Leading the charge for South Africa’s economic development push will be His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, joined by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Dr Bonginkosi Nzimande, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau, Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Deputy Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla and senior government officials. The delegation will be complemented by a strong contingent of 40 leading South African companies, eager to explore new partnerships and investment opportunities that will boost social and economic development in the year of South Africa’s G20 presidency.

Showcasing South Africa’s Investment Opportunities

South Africa’s presence at TICAD-9 is designed to highlight its diverse strengths and attractive offerings, ensuring that Africa’s priorities are part of the world’s biggest conversations.

Emphasis will be placed on the enduring 115-year diplomatic relationship between South Africa and Japan, reinforcing South Africa’s position as a strategic and reliable partner on the African continent.

Located prominently within the Africa Lounge, South Africa’s branded exhibition stand will be a showcase of the country’s unique value proposition, from its thriving economy and strategic location to its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture.

To amplify Team South Africa’s voice at TICAD-9, Brand South Africa will host the South Africa Business Forum, where ministers, investors, business leaders and policymakers will convene, offering unique insights into the most industrialised market in Africa.

His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address during the event.

As the 5th largest exporter of wine by volume globally, South Africa will use the opportunity to showcase and offer a taste of its renowned wines with a rich heritage. As South Africa prepares to engage with global leaders and investors at TICAD-9, the nation is ready to welcome investment, new partnerships and eager to share its beauty and opportunities with the world. This is a pivotal moment to explore the vast potential that South Africa offers.