Turning a shock into strategy: South Africa’s measured response to the US 30% tariff hike

By Dr Brett Lyndall Singh

When Washington’s 30% tariff on South African goods took effect on 7 August, outrage was the easy emotion. The better response is discipline. Within days, Pretoria set out a five-pillar plan that blends firm diplomacy with market diversification and practical support for businesses. If we execute with urgency and transparency, this shock can become the push we needed to reset and broaden our export mix.

Keep talking, not shouting

The first pillar is engagement, not escalation. Cabinet has approved a revised offer that answers the issues highlighted by the US Trade Representative in its 2025 National Trade Estimates. The logic is straightforward: clear the technical hurdles, keep negotiations alive, and create room for the tariff to be reduced or removed. That is not capitulation. It is the work of professional tradecraft: deal with the specifics on paper, then work through the politics. Some of those specifics are already moving. South Africa has confirmed sanitary and phytosanitary arrangements for poultry, blueberries and pork. These are dry terms, but they decide whether containers move or sit. The USA–Africa Trade Desk has signalled that shipments of poultry and pork are expected within about two weeks, using the ports of New Orleans, Savannah and Norfolk. Containers on the water build more confidence than any podium statement.

Buy time, protect capacity

The second pillar is an economic response package that gives firms breathing space and preserves productive capacity. An Export Support Desk is up and running, with companies already getting help. Government has also announced a Localisation Support Fund and an Export and Competitiveness Support Programme to provide working capital and finance for plant and equipment. The competition authorities are preparing a narrowly defined block exemption for exporters so that businesses can coordinate on logistics and market information without falling foul of the law. In a world of tight margins and unpredictable freight, that kind of focused, time-limited coordination can be the difference between staying open and switching off a shift.

Diversification is the strategy, not the Plan B

The third pillar is diversification. We have lived with concentration risk for too long. Relying heavily on any single market means every policy swing abroad lands on our factory floors and farm gates. Diversification must be a pipeline of products, protocols and dates, not a slogan. Here, there is tangible movement. China has tabled a draft protocol that covers five stone fruit types: apricots, peaches, nectarines, plums and prunes, with a target to sign in September on the margins of the G20 Agriculture meetings. If that timeline holds, first consignments could move in the coming season. This is the kind of high-value, horticulture-led opening that suits South Africa’s strengths.

Diversification is also sound risk management. The United States accounts for about 4% of our agricultural exports, roughly R9.8 billion, and that share has grown strongly since 2018. Important, yes, but not destiny. A strategy that leans harder into the AfCFTA, deepens access in the European Union where protocols allow, and opens demand in Asia and the Gulf can smooth cash flows across seasons and reduce the volatility premium that investors currently price into South African agribusiness.

Defend fairly, compete confidently

The fourth pillar is trade defence. When the US restricts access for many countries at once, diverted goods look for new homes. Some arrive at dumped or subsidised prices. Government has indicated it will use anti-dumping, countervailing and safeguard measures, within WTO rules, to protect local producers if surges materialise. That is not protectionism for its own sake. It is a rules-based tool to preserve production capacity while exporters rebuild demand elsewhere.

Use local demand as a bridge

The fifth pillar is demand at home. Proudly South Africa’s Shop Proudly SA and Market Access Platform launched in July to help buyers find accredited local suppliers quickly. These platforms are not a detour from competitiveness. They are a bridge that keeps order books ticking over while new export lanes bed down. Big retailers, manufacturers and public entities can strengthen the bridge by publishing monthly targets for local spend and reporting against them. That level of practical accountability will matter to a small factory in Ekurhuleni or a packhouse in Ceres facing a tighter quarter.

What leaders should do now

For business leaders and policymakers, three ideas should shape the next quarter.

Be radically transparent. A simple, living dashboard should separate what has been announced from what is operational. List the filing date of the revised offer, the gazetting of the block exemption, approvals under the Export and Competitiveness Support Programme, and actual container arrivals. Weekly, dated updates help CFOs plan cash, reassure lenders and send a clear signal that execution, not spin, is the priority.

Treat diversification as an investment case.

Replicate the stone fruit opportunity across a pipeline of products and markets. Publish a grid of protocol gaps to close. Resource laboratories and inspectors so certificates do not become the new bottleneck. Task missions abroad with commercial outcomes and report results. Countries that win in agri-trade do not rely on luck; they rely on relentless, technical market opening.

Use the rules to keep the field fair while firms adapt.

A well-drafted, time-limited block exemption can enable shared freight and information that lower costs without dulling rivalry. Keep the scope tight, set clear sunset clauses, and report uptake publicly. Pair this with ready-to-use trade remedies and we can protect capacity without freezing the market.

None of this is easy. Tariffs at this level squeeze margins, unsettle contracts and test leadership. But the direction is right: negotiate hard, support firms, defend fairly and diversify quickly. If we treat this moment as the catalyst to reduce concentration risk and build new demand for South African products, we will come out leaner, more agile and less exposed the next time geopolitics intrudes on trade.

Success will not be declared at a press conference. It will show up in containers shipped, workers retained and new markets opened. In the weeks ahead, look for concrete markers: acknowledgement of the revised offer by Washington, publication of the exporter block exemption, the arrival of US meat shipments, and the signing of China’s stone fruit protocols. If those dominoes fall, optimism will not be wishful thinking. It will be a strategy, working.

Dr Brett Lyndall Singh is a medical doctor, Chief Executive of AOM Group and a scholar at theTsinghua University Vanke School of Public Health in Beijing, China. He is a Brand South Africa Play Your Part Ambassador and member of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance.