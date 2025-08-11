Shining a Spotlight on Gender-Based Violence Through the Arts

By Kagiso Bonoko

Each year on 9 August, South Africa observes National Women’s Day, a historic commemoration of the 1956 march of more than 20,000 courageous women to the Union Buildings in protest against apartheid pass laws. The day is a powerful tribute to the resilience, strength, and leadership of South African women, past and present. It also marks a time to reflect on the ongoing fight for gender equality, justice, and freedom from violence.

In line with Brand South Africa’s mandate to foster social cohesion, build national pride, and support platforms that drive social transformation, the organisation commemorated the day by harnessing the transformative power of the arts. This was achieved through a strategic partnership with renowned playwright and actress Motshabi Tyelele, staging the hard-hitting anti-gender-based violence (GBV) theatre production ‘Shwele Bawo’ (A Grave Injustice).

Held at the Theatre on the Square, Nelson Mandela Square, the performance served as a deeply moving tribute to Women’s Month, highlighting the daily struggles many women face and the urgent need to combat GBV in all its forms.

‘Shwele Bawo’ is not just a play; it’s a stirring, uncomfortable, and emotional journey that reflects the brutal realities faced by women. The production delivered a raw, emotionally charged performance that explored the complex and painful realities of GBV in South Africa. It told the story of Dikeledi, a woman who has spent two years in prison after being accused of orchestrating the murder of her abusive husband, Solly Nkabinde.

Through a retrospective narrative, Dikeledi shares her journey of enduring over a decade of physical abuse and infidelity. Cultural expectations and traditional teachings kept her bound to her marriage, even in the face of escalating violence. However, when she discovers that her husband has sexually assaulted their daughter, her maternal instincts take over, and she plots to kill her husband.

Although Solly’s death is ultimately tied to his own criminal dealings, Dikeledi is blamed, and the justice system paints her as a villain. The production explores not only the trauma of abuse but also the legal, emotional, and societal constraints that trap women in cycles of violence. The play’s themes go beyond GBV to explore identity crises, disintegrating family structures, intergenerational trauma, media influence, and the unequal burden women carry in society. It is a poignant portrayal of the lingering wounds in our nation’s soul, wounds that are too often ignored.

Following the performance, a panel discussion led by Matalane Ngobeni, Digital Manager at Brand South Africa, featured leading voices in the space of social advocacy and gender justice, which included Criselda Kananda, a broadcaster/social awareness advocate, and Refiloe Mohale of the What About the Boys Campaign.

The discussion underscored the importance of addressing GBV at its root causes, including how society raises boys, how communities respond to violence, and the ways in which cultural silence continues to protect perpetrators. “We must involve men and boys in GBV discussions. The perpetrators are men, and the solution must include men. The way we raise boys, to be dominant, feared, and emotionally repressed, has to change.” – Refiloe Mohale.

The panel further emphasised the need for urgency in tackling GBV, highlighting that violence often stems from within families and that prevention must begin with how children are raised. “Abusers and murderers come from our homes. They were once children; what went wrong in raising them? We need urgency. We need to stop being silent and take bold, personal stands against violence.” – Criselda Kananda.

Gender-based violence is not only a human rights issue but also a significant obstacle to social cohesion and national progress. Through this initiative, Brand South Africa recognises the power of storytelling to educate, provoke critical thought, and build empathy. The organisation continues to drive meaningful conversations that encourage reflection, dialogue, and action. The arts provide a unique space where complex issues can be explored honestly and with emotional depth, helping communities to better understand the realities many women face.

“This is a 20-year-old play, yet it remains relevant because the issues have not changed. In fact, they’ve worsened.” – Motshabi Tyelele. The cost of GBV is not just emotional or psychological; it reverberates across families, communities, and the nation at large. To truly honour the spirit of Women’s Month, it is critical to not only remember the past but to also confront the ongoing injustices that women and girls face daily. Brand South Africa calls on all citizens to play their part, to stand against GBV, challenge harmful norms, and build a country where women and children are truly safe, valued, and free.