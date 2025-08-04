Brand South Africa Kicks off Women’s Month with Basadi Music Awards

Brand South Africa launched August, South Africa’s Women’s Month, in powerful style, by partnering with the prestigious Music Awards. Basadi Awards is a vibrant celebration of female excellence across all corners of the music industry, from vocalists, DJs to producers, behind-the-scenes pioneers, and women led businesses making positive strides in the industry.

The 2025 Basadi in Music Awards once again shined a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of women in the music space, playing a key role that champions inclusivity, creativity, and empowerment.

As part of the awards ceremony, Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Marketing, Ms Sithembile Ntombela, proudly presented the “CEO Mosadi in Business Award,” a category that recognises visionary women who have turned ideas into thriving enterprises, creating employment opportunities whilst inspiring innovation and leadership.

This year’s accolade went to Portia Mngomezulu, Founder and Managing Director of Portia M Skin Solutions, a proudly South African beauty brand that has seen impressive growth over the past 14 years. Her company, rooted in authenticity and purpose, produces cosmetic products specially formulated for African skin, harnessing the power of indigenous ingredients such as marula oil.

“Women collaborating with women is not just partnership, it’s a defining force for a new world shaped by unity, empathy, and unstoppable progress. We will continue to play our part, supporting initiatives that carry resonating legacies for generations to come.” – Ms Sithembile Ntombela.

Mngomezulu’s journey began in 2010 when, after giving birth, her mother-in-law recommended marula oil as a remedy for stretch marks. That simple tip sparked a business idea that would evolve into a leading South African skincare brand, offering solutions for a range of skin concerns including stretch marks, uneven skin tone, oily and dehydrated skin, and acne-prone conditions.

Today, Portia M Skin Solutions is widely available across major South African retailers including Shoprite, Checkers, Clicks, Game, Edgars, Spar, Pick n Pay, and Ackerman’s, a true testament to her vision and determination.

The success of Portia M Skin Solutions exemplifies the spirit of Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part programme, which encourages active citizenship and celebrates those who contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth and development.

Through platforms like the Basadi in Music Awards, Brand South Africa continues to shine a light on individuals and stories that inspire the nation.