CHINA INTERNATIONAL SUPPLY CHAIN EXPO: A SPRINGBOARD FOR ENHANCEMENT OF SOUTH AFRICA’S ECONOMIC EXCHANGES WITH CHINA

Beijing, 17 July 2025 – The Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Mr. Paul Mashatile, led a keen delegation consisting of government departments, state-owned entities, and business representatives to the third edition of the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing (CISCE) from 16 to 20 July 2025. High-ranking officials in attendance included the country’s Ministers of Trade, Industry & Competition; Small Business Development; Tourism; Agriculture; Water and Sanitation, as well as the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. This marked the first official participation by South Africa in this important supply chain-focused expo – signalling South Africa’s strategic move to deepen trade and investment ties with China in priority value chains.

北京2025年7月17日 – 南非共和国副总统保罗·马沙蒂莱阁下率团参加于2025年7月16日至20日在北京举办的第三届中国国际供应链促进博览会（CISCE）。陪同马沙蒂莱副总统出访的包括政府官员、国有企业和商业代表，其中政府官员有：南非贸易、工业和竞争部长、小企业发展部长、旅游部长、农业部长、水利和公共卫生部长和南非国际关系与合作部副部长。这标志着南非首次正式参加这一以供应链为主题的重要博览会，也表明了南非在关键价值链领域深化与中国在贸易和投资领域合作的战略性举措。

Fully leveraging the opportunity presented by the CISCE, the high-level delegation from South Africa participated in several engagements, hosted a business forum on the sidelines of the expo, and conducted bilateral meetings with Chinese counterparts. As part of the participation, South Africa’s national pavilion hosted 31 South African entities from a variety of sectors, including Agro-Processing, Electronics, Chemicals, Leather, Footwear and Textiles, Cosmetics, Mining Services, and the creative industries.

南非高级代表团充分利用中国国际供应链促进博览会（CISCE）带来的机遇，参与了多项活动，在博览会期间举办了商业论坛，并与中国同行举行了双边会谈。作为参展活动的一部分，南非国家馆展示了来自农业加工、电子、化工、皮革、鞋类和纺织品、化妆品、矿业服务和创意产业等多个领域的31家南非企业。

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1998, South Africa and China maintain a strong and growing economic relationship. In that time, China has become South Africa’s largest trading partner globally, while South Africa is a key partner for China on the African continent.

自1998年建交以来，南非与中国一直保持着紧密且不断深化的经济关系。现在，中国已成为南非在全球最大的贸易伙伴，而南非则是中国在非洲大陆的重要合作伙伴。

Speaking at the opening of the South African national pavilion at CISCE, on Wednesday 16 July, Deputy President Mashatile emphasised that, “This opening highlights a remarkable milestone in the partnership between South Africa and China and showcases the strength and diversity of South Africa’s capabilities in the competitive global market. As a country, we welcome all opportunities for South Africa to showcase its goods and services.”

7月16日，在链博会南非国家馆的开幕式上，南非副总统马沙蒂莱强调：“此次南非国家馆开幕式是南非与中国合作关系的显著里程碑，展示了南非在全球竞争激烈的市场中的实力和多元化能力。作为一个国家，我们欢迎所有让南非展示其商品和服务的机会。”

On the afternoon of Thursday 17th July, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and Brand South Africa, with the support of the CADFund, hosted a South Africa-China Business Forum on the side-lines of the CISCE. The programme of the day consisted of a main plenary and roundtable sessions which were aimed at strengthening bilateral economic relations between South Africa and China; showcasing South Africa’s value proposition as a reliable trade and investment partner in Africa; creating a platform for targeted business-to-business and business-to-government engagements; and facilitating dialogue on investment and collaboration opportunities in key sectors of mutual interest.

7月17日下午，在中非发展基金会（CADFund）的支持下，南非贸易、工业与竞争部以及品牌南非在链博会期间举办了南非-中国商业论坛。当天的活动包括全体会议和圆桌会议，旨在加强南非与中国之间的双边经济关系；展示南非作为非洲可靠贸易和投资伙伴的价值主张；有针对性的为企业间和企业与政府间的交流搭建平台；并促进就共同关注的关键领域的投资和合作机会进行对话。

Approximately 130 participants from both the South African and Chinese business community engaged in fruitful discussions and further went on to conduct various bilateral meetings on the day.

当天，来自南非和中国商界的约130名与会者进行了富有成效的讨论，并进一步举行了各种双边会议。

Speaking at the plenary session of the business forum, Deputy President Mashatile stated that various South African sectors have seen a great deal of advantages in China. “South Africa’s mineral exports, agricultural commodities, and manufactured items have achieved significant penetration in the Chinese market. Moreover, there has been a steady flow of investment from Chinese companies since the announcement of President Ramaphosa’s Investment Mobilisation Drive.”

马沙蒂莱副总统在商业论坛全体会议上发言时表示，南非各行业在中国都有很多优势。“南非的矿产出口、农产品和制成品在中国市场取得了显著的市场份额。此外，自拉马福萨总统宣布投资南非动员计划以来，中国公司在南非的投资一直在稳定增长。”

The business forum also provided an opportunity for Mr Mashatile and South Africa’s Ministers to address members of the local media in a special session – where they dealt with subjects ranging from the country’s drive to attract investment from China, opportunities for further supply chain development and collaboration between the two countries, developments within the electric vehicle industry in South Africa, South Africa’s attractive tourism offering, as well as cultural exchanges.

商业论坛还为马沙蒂莱副总统和南非部长们提供了一个机会，与当地记者举行见面会，介绍并讨论了南非为吸引中国投资所开展的工作、两国进一步发展供应链和合作的机会、南非电动汽车行业的发展、南非有吸引力的旅游产品以及文化交流。

South Africa’s exhibition continues at the expo until Sunday 20 July.

链博会南非国家展将持续到7月20日。

