Log In
|
Sign Up
|
Contact Us

Brand South Africa

Official Custodian of South Africa’s Nation Brand
Brand South Africa Channel
|
|
Log In
|
Sign Up
|
Contact Us

Brand South Africa

Official Custodian of South Africa’s Nation Brand

BRAND SOUTH AFRICA MEDIA RELEASE: LIV Golf Announces First Ever African Tournament to be hosted at Steyn City, South Africa

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: London, United Kingdom – 26 July 2025 LIV Golf formally confirms that its first ever tournament on African soil will take place at Steyn City, Johannesburg, from 20 – 22 March 2026. The debut was unveiled this morning by LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil in a press conference at JCB Golf Club, UK, with South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, in attendance to receive the announcement. Minister McKenzie welcomed the announcement with optimism and pride, saying: “This is a major win for South Africa.

LIV Golf is coming to Johannesburg, and we are ready. Our athletes get to compete at home, our people get to experience it live, and the world gets to see what we can deliver. Sport opens doors, builds confidence, and draws the world closer to us. We will host with excellence.” LIV Golf’s inaugural South African date will feature the full 54 player field, including the all-South African Stinger GC team, captained by Louis Oosthuizen and joined by Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Dean Burmester. South African golf fans will see their champions compete on familiar greens, something they haven’t had the chance to do in years. The weekend brings competition to one of South Africa’s most prestigious golf courses, wrapped in a curated experience of music, lifestyle hospitality, and standout entertainment. Ticketing tiers include three day Grounds Passes and Club 54 Hospitality packages. Further performer and programming details will be shared soon.

The selection of Steyn City as venue reflects its standing as one of the country’s premier golf estates with championship level course design, sweeping fairways, and high end amenities, a striking backdrop for LIV Golf’s festival style fan engagement. This announcement adds South Africa to LIV Golf’s rapidly growing global calendar, alongside events in the United States, Spain, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, bringing respected international competition home, and redefining South Africa’s role in hosting global sporting spectacles. This is a noteworthy milestone for South African sport, a win for African representation in elite golf, and a major moment in the country’s G20 year. ENDS///

Issued by Brand South Africa

Recent Posts

RELATED POSTS

中国国际供应链促进博览会：南非与中国经济交流提升的跳板 Beijing, 17 July 2025 – The Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Mr. Paul Mashatile, led a keen delegation consisting of government departments, state-owned entities, and business representatives to the third edition of the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing  (CISCE) f...

CHINA INTERNATIONAL SUPPLY CHAIN EXPO: A SPRINGBOARD FOR ENHANCEMENT OF SOUTH AFRICA’S ECONOMIC EXCHANGES WITH CHINA

Brand South Africa

Official Custodian of South Africa’s Nation Brand

Quick Links

Home About Brand South Africa Our Initiatives Play Your Part About South Africa
Latest News Media Library Tip-Offs Anonymous Tenders Vacancies

Contact Us

103 Central Street
Houghton
Johannesburg
+27 (0)11 483-0122 +27 (0)11 483-0124 info@brandsouthafrica.com

Copyright Brand South Africa © 2025. All rights reserved - Reengineered by Pii Digital

Terms & Conditions
|
Disclaimer
|
Privacy Policy
|
PAIA Manual
|
PAIA Forms
|
POPIA Disclaimer