BRAND SOUTH AFRICA MEDIA RELEASE: LIV Golf Announces First Ever African Tournament to be hosted at Steyn City, South Africa

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: London, United Kingdom – 26 July 2025 LIV Golf formally confirms that its first ever tournament on African soil will take place at Steyn City, Johannesburg, from 20 – 22 March 2026. The debut was unveiled this morning by LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil in a press conference at JCB Golf Club, UK, with South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, in attendance to receive the announcement. Minister McKenzie welcomed the announcement with optimism and pride, saying: “This is a major win for South Africa.

LIV Golf is coming to Johannesburg, and we are ready. Our athletes get to compete at home, our people get to experience it live, and the world gets to see what we can deliver. Sport opens doors, builds confidence, and draws the world closer to us. We will host with excellence.” LIV Golf’s inaugural South African date will feature the full 54 player field, including the all-South African Stinger GC team, captained by Louis Oosthuizen and joined by Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Dean Burmester. South African golf fans will see their champions compete on familiar greens, something they haven’t had the chance to do in years. The weekend brings competition to one of South Africa’s most prestigious golf courses, wrapped in a curated experience of music, lifestyle hospitality, and standout entertainment. Ticketing tiers include three day Grounds Passes and Club 54 Hospitality packages. Further performer and programming details will be shared soon.

The selection of Steyn City as venue reflects its standing as one of the country’s premier golf estates with championship level course design, sweeping fairways, and high end amenities, a striking backdrop for LIV Golf’s festival style fan engagement. This announcement adds South Africa to LIV Golf’s rapidly growing global calendar, alongside events in the United States, Spain, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, bringing respected international competition home, and redefining South Africa’s role in hosting global sporting spectacles. This is a noteworthy milestone for South African sport, a win for African representation in elite golf, and a major moment in the country’s G20 year. ENDS///

Issued by Brand South Africa