KwaMagogo – Honouring a 60-year Legacy

A historic milestone was commemorated, as South Africans and Swazis gathered to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Number 43 Trelawney Park, fondly known as KwaMagogo. Once a haven for ANC exiles during the dark days of apartheid, the Masilela family home in Eswatini has now been formally recognised as an official heritage site – a powerful symbol of resistance, refuge, and resilience.

The celebrations brought together political, business, and community leaders to honour the site’s legacy while highlighting its significance in the broader South African liberation story. In alignment with its mandate to promote the nation brand and national pride, Brand South Africa played an active role across various high-impact engagements throughout the weekend.

It commenced with a thought-provoking business roundtable, featuring Professor Bonang Mohale, a respected academic and leader in the South African business community. The session focused on leadership, economic development, and the power of historical sites in shaping the heritage value and narrative for future generations. This was followed by a Charity Golf Day, where Brand South Africa proudly hosted the 9th hole with Nation Brand visibility, attracting golfers to inquire more about Brand South Africa. The event served not only as a fundraiser but also as a networking platform for shared national objectives and brand visibility.

This was followed by a celebratory dinner that brought together key South African and Eswatini business stakeholders, fostering dialogue, partnership opportunities, and a shared reflection on heritage, social cohesion and nation-building.

The next day was dedicated to a faith based Magogoism,” community outreach through the local church. True to the values represented by KwaMagogo, the outreach programme delivered essential food parcels in support of families in need. The initiative reflected the spirit of Ubuntu a theme very aligned and community, central to both South African and Swazi cultures.

The weekend culminated into an Annual Legacy Lecture, a platform Brand South Africa utilised to emphasize the significance of Number 43 in shaping democratic journey of South Africa. It was a powerful reminder of how heritage sites can serve as living monuments that continue to educate, inspire, and unite.

The commemoration of KwaMagogo underscores the vital connection between heritage and national identity. Spotlighting historical landmarks like Number 43 Trelawney Park, plays an important role in telling an authentic South African story of a resilient the country — grounded in struggle, strengthened by unity, and driven by hope.

“Africa’s story must no longer be ignored. It must be owned and celebrated by all of us—before others choose to rebrand it for us. At Brand South Africa, we view programmes like this commemoration as more than events—they are tools of national pride and social cohesion, platforms that invite all of us to participate in reinforcing a truthful, dignified narrative about our country and about Eswatini. This is our opportunity to share the truth of our shared history with the world, to protect the legacy of those who came before us, and to ensure that our story continues to be told accurately, proudly, and by us”, said Ms

— Mpumi Mabuza, General Manager: Stakeholder Relation at Brand South Africa