South Africa named the most admired Nation Brand in Africa

South Africa has been ranked the most admired nation brand in Africa for 2025 by Brand Africa. In their 15th annual Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands survey, South Africa is in the lead for the list of nation brands, earning the highest admiration across the continent. This recognition is an indication of the country’s positive reputation and influence on the continent. It is also significant that it comes as South Africa presides over the G20 in 2025, a historical milestone first time for the country and the continent. This further highlights country’s commitment to showcasing African excellence, leadership and inspiration.

The announcement was made by Brand Africa founder and chairman, and advocate for brand-led African renaissance, Thebe Ikalafeng.

A key note address was delivered by Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenneth Morolong who said “It is occasions such as these that demand that we reflect on the work that we do as South Africans to make South Africa a destination to visit, invest, work and study in. Nation Branding remains one of the most effective techniques for any nation to compete on the global reputation market space.”

“South Africa has always made sure that it puts itself at the forefront ensuring that we don’t only market the country, but the continent as a whole because we are African first before we are a regional. Our President has been quite clear that the African Continental Free Trade Area has to expand . we must trade with each other first within the continent for us to expand and grow our economies” said Brand South Africa CEO, Neville Matjie.

The Brand Africa 100 survey , conducted in 8 languages, included 31 African countries, representing over 85% of the continent’s population and GDP – making it the most extensive pan‑African branding study to date.

African brands make up 11% of the Top 100; G20-origin brands comprise 81%, and BRICS+ brands account for 20%.

Overview of winners:

Nike retains its number 1 position as the most admired brand overall in Africa for the 8th consecutive year, with a relatively unchanged Top 10.

MTN and Dangote are the top African brands by spontaneous and aided recall, respectively. They are the most admired African brands.

MTN is the number 1 brand contributing to a better Africa, and for doing good for society and the environment.

Bathu footwear is the number 1 most admired apparel brand.

Standard Bank is the most admired financial services brand.

Nike leads among Gen Z and Millennials, while Samsung leads among Gen Z and Baby Boomers.

BBC is the number 1 media brand overall; DStv is the number 1 African media brand.

The US, UK, and China top the rankings of the most influential nations in Africa. The US is the most influential nation based on brand mentions and FDI, while the UK leads when adjusted for GDP.