South Africa to Champion the 4th China – Africa Economic and Trade Expo as Guest Country of Honour

Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 June 2025 – South Africa will participate as the Guest Country of Honour at the upcoming China – Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE), taking place from 12 to 15 June 2025 in Changsha, Hunan Province – China. As the flagship gathering under the Forum on China – Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), CAETE offers South Africa a high-profile platform to showcase exportready businesses, creative industries, and investment potential to one of its most significant trade partners.

South Africa’s presence will include a national pavilion, a curated fashion and product showcase, and participation in bilateral business dialogues and infrastructure forums. A group of 20 SMEs will represent the country’s consumer sectors, including beauty, textiles, beverages, and agro-processing. Among them are brands such as Portia M, Toni Glass Tea, Nutcracker, and Mpesu Gin among others. These companies reflect the diversity and ambition of South Africa’s emerging global entrepreneurs.

This strategic presence has been made possible through collaboration between Brand South Africa, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Development Reimagined (via the Africa Reimagined programme), the Gauteng Provincial Government, and logistics support led by Buffalo Logistics in partnership with the South Africa International E-commerce Association (SAIEA).

“South Africa’s participation at CAETE reinforces our commitment to growing trade with China while giving our SMEs a meaningful platform to expand their global reach,” said Neville Matjie, CEO Brand South Africa. “We are not just attending – we are showing up with purpose, storytelling, and a strong product showcase.”

The fashion pavilion, presented under the Africa Reimagined banner, will feature ten celebrated designers from across the continent, including South African names such as Rich Mnisi, David Tlale, Imprint ZA, and Mantsho. Alongside trade engagements, the pavilion will offer buyers and media a chance to experience the richness of African creativity and innovation.

South Africa’s participation takes place during its Presidency of the G20, reinforcing the country’s leadership role on the continent and in global markets. It builds on an economic relationship with China that has seen bilateral trade exceed R900 billion in 2023.