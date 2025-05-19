South Africa to Host Strategic Investment Conference and Business Gala Dinner in Paris

Paris, France – 19 May 2025 | Brand South Africa, in support of the South African Embassy in France, will co-host a series of strategic engagements, during the official visit to France by Deputy President Paul Mashatile. In alignment with South Africa’s 2025 G20 Presidency, a high-level Investment Conference and Business Gala Dinner hosted by the Embassy in Paris will be held from 21 to 22 May 2025. The visit aims to strengthen economic relations between South Africa and France by showcasing a wide range of investment opportunities available in South Africa.

“By leveraging France’s technological strengths alongside South Africa’s market potential and role in the African continent, French enterprises are uniquely positioned to forge sustainable partnerships that fuel innovation and long-term growth. The engagement will highlight strategic sectors, showcase investment-ready opportunities, and reaffirm South Africa’s role as a key economic gateway to the African continent” says Neville Matjie CEO.

At the Business Gala Dinner, Brand South Africa will collaborate with the South African Embassy in France and RMB to celebrate Global South Africans who work, live and study in France and are flying the country’s flag high.

On strengthening partnerships for sustainable development, Nana Phiri, Head of Corporate Client Group at RMB said: “This is a pivotal moment to showcase South Africa’s investment readiness and the strength of our partnerships across sectors. As we engage with global investors in Paris, we are reaffirming our commitment to unlocking inclusive growth and sustainable development.”

“The Paris engagement is a powerful platform to demonstrate how South Africa is innovating in infrastructure and energy finance. We look forward to sharing how private sector collaboration is helping to reshape the continent’s economic future,” added Judy Kobus, Head Infrastructure Finance Solutions at RMB.

Details of the engagements:

Investment Conference

Date: 21 May 2025

Time: 8:00 for 8:30

Guest of Honour: South Africa’s Deputy President, His Excellency Paul Mashatile

Venue: Hôtel d’Évreux, Paris, France

Business Gala Dinner

Date: 22 May 2025

Time: 19:30 for 20:00

Guest of Honour: South Africa’s Deputy President, His Excellency Paul Mashatile

Venue: Place Vendôme, Paris, France.

Follow the conversation on #SAinFrance and #InvestSouthAfrica

Ends///

For enquiries contact:

Ms. Phindile Mathebula

Email: phindilem@brandsouthafrica.com

Mobile number: +27 64 890 7414

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.