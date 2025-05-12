SOUTH AFRICA INVESTMENT CONFERENCE 南非投资大会

The Embassy of the Republic of South Africa, in collaboration with Brand South Africa and South Africa Tourism, and supported by the China-Africa Development Fund as well as South African business based in China, teamed up to facilitate a successful investment conference on 07 May 2025 in Beijing. Under the theme “Investing in South Africa to build a high-quality South Africa – China community for shared prosperity in a shared future”, the conference was aimed at highlighting investment opportunities for Chinese investors across various economic sectors including finance, infrastructure development, agriculture, green manufacturing, energy and mining.

南非共和国驻华使馆携手品牌南非与南非旅游局，并获中非发展基金及在华南非企业鼎力支持，于2025年5月7日在北京成功举办南非投资大会。本次会议以“投资南非：共建高质量中南命运共同体，迈向共享繁荣的未来”为主题，重点向中国投资者推介金融、基础设施建设、农业、绿色制造业、能源与矿业等领域的投资机遇。

With close to 200 invited participants and potential investors in attendance, the conference offered a unique opportunity for business leaders, investors, and relevant stakeholders from both countries to engage in focused and meaningful discussions towards taking advantage of available opportunities. The event was also aligned to the commemoration of South Africa’s 31st anniversary of freedom. Mr Yu Yong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of African Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People’s Republic of China, attended this event.

此次投资大会特邀近200名潜在投资者与会，为中南两国商界领袖、投资者及相关利益方提供了深入交流的独特平台，共同探讨如何把握现有投资机遇。大会恰逢南非自由日31周年纪念之际举办。中国外交部非洲司副司长余勇出席本次大会。

During the opening of the conference, Charge d’Affairs ad interim of the Embassy of the Republic of South Africa in China, Mr Mahdi Basadien acknowledged the continually strengthening relations between South African and Chinese enterprises. He further emphasised, “We are encouraged by growing Chinese investment in strategic areas such as mining, energy and logistics infrastructure, agriculture, health, finance, communications, and manufacturing. More recently, there has been a welcomed focus on modernising our industrial base and promoting sustainability”.

南非共和国驻华使馆临时代办巴仕迪先生在开幕致辞中充分肯定了中南企业间持续深化的合作关系。他强调指出，“我们欣喜地看到，中国在南非矿业、能源与物流基础设施、农业、医疗健康、金融、通信及制造业等战略领域的投资持续增长。近期更令人鼓舞的是，对南非的投资重点正转向南非工业基础现代化改造和可持续发展领域。”

“We are committed to partnering with Chinese investors to attract high-impact investments that will help drive South Africa’s industrial transformation and sustainable economic development. In doing so, we also aim to restructure our bilateral trade with China toward greater value-added products and services inclusion,” he added.

他还指出“我们致力于与中国投资者携手，引进具有变革意义的高质量投资，共同推动南非产业转型与可持续经济发展。在此过程中，我们也致力于推动南中双边贸易向更高附加值产品和服务领域升级。”

During the State Visit to the Republic of South Africa by President XI Jinping, and subsequently the State Visit by President Ramaphosa to China, the leaders encouraged the respective business communities to enhance new two-way investments and increase their manufacturing bases within the proximity of the relevant source of raw materials to enable the transfer of skills, technology and job creation.

在习近平主席对南非进行国事访问及随后拉马福萨总统对中国进行国事访问期间，两国领导人共同鼓励工商界深化双向投资，在原材料产地附近建立生产基地，以促进技术转移、技能培训并创造就业岗位。

South Africa has deep and well-regulated capital markets, with mature financial and services sectors, as well as strong and functioning institutions. The country is open for investment in industries as diverse as financial services and advanced manufacturing, energy and healthcare infrastructure and mining. With substantial reserves of critical minerals, South Africa aims to be at the forefront of the green energy revolution.

南非拥有深度规范化的资本市场、成熟的金融服务业、健全的体制机制，在金融服务、先进制造、能源、医疗基础设施及采矿等多元领域均向投资者开放。凭借丰富的关键矿产储备，南非正致力于引领绿色能源革命。

As one of the most developed and influential African economies, South Africa holds a unique position in China-Africa cooperation — both China and South Africa are members of the G20 and BRICS, and important representatives of the “Global South”. South Africa’s presidency of the G20 this year offers an unparalleled opportunity to shape global economic governance, support efforts to promote Africa’s integration into global value chains, promote intra-African trade, and advocate for more equitable access to global markets.

作为非洲最具发展水平和影响力的经济体之一，南非在中非合作中占据独特地位——中南两国同为二十国集团和金砖国家成员，是“全球南方”的重要代表。南非作为今年二十国集团轮值主席国，将为重塑全球经济治理、推动非洲融入全球价值链、促进非洲内部贸易、争取更公平的市场准入提供历史性机遇。

During his recent state visit to China, President Ramaphosa acknowledged that state-owned enterprises remain a major force behind Chinese investment but called for more private Chinese companies to join in investing in South Africa.

拉马福萨总统在2024年对中国进行国事访问中指出，中国国有企业仍是对南投资主力，同时南非期待更多民营企业加入投资南非的行列。

As a reflection of the strong partnership between the two countries, China-Africa Development Fund played an instrumental role in the hosting of the conference. Mr. Wang Shaodan, Chairman of the China-Africa Development Fund, stated that South Africa is one of the most important investment destinations for the fund in Africa, with investments spanning infrastructure, manufacturing, mineral resources, and the digital economy. Benefiting from South Africa’s stable investment environment, mature consumer market, and well-developed infrastructure, projects supported by the fund—such as the GCL-Poly Photovoltaic Power Station, Hisense Industrial Park, FAW Truck Assembly Plant, Jidong Cement, and TFC Solar Power Station—have achieved positive outcomes, significantly boosting the confidence of Chinese enterprises investing in South Africa.

作为中南两国紧密合作伙伴关系的重要体现，中非发展基金为本次投资大会的成功举办提供了关键支持。中非发展基金董事长王少丹表示，南非是中非基金最重要的投资国别之一，投资涵盖基础设施、制造业、矿产资源和数字经济等领域。得益于南非稳定的投资环境、成熟的消费市场以及完善的基础设施支撑，中非基金投资支持的保利协鑫光伏电站、南非海信工业园、一汽重卡汽车组装厂、冀东水泥、Samancor光伏自备电站等项目都取得了良好的成效，极大提升了中国企业在南非投资的信心。

As one of the practical cooperation initiatives proposed under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the China-Africa Development Fund has cumulatively approved over $8.4 billion in investments across 39 African countries. The fund aims to serve as a bridge between Chinese enterprises and the South African market, partnering with companies to foster long-term commitment in Africa. It guides businesses in technology transfer and supports China and South Africa in jointly opening a new chapter of modernization through collaborative efforts.

作为中非合作论坛提出的对非务实合作举措，中非发展基金已累计对39个非洲国家投资决策超84亿美元。中非基金愿做中国企业与南非市场的桥梁，与企业结伴同行，秉承长期主义扎根非洲，引导企业开展技术转移，助力中南携手共建现代化开启新的篇章。

Amongst the private sector partners who spoke at the conference, was Standard Bank – represented by Mr Patrick GUO, Executive Head, Diversified Industries SAC. Standard Bank has long understood that Chinese companies come to South Africa with a clear pledge and willingness to prosper the country on a long-term basis. “We, as Africa’s largest bank by assets, are committed to the inclusive growth and sustainable development in our home country, where we have successfully operated for over 162 years. We have supported and partnered Chinese companies in South Africa across various sectors, including mining, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, finance, and ICT.

在大会发言的私营企业代表中，南非标准银行集团多元行业主管国明臻先生指出标准银行深刻理解中国企业赴南投资所秉持的长期共赢理念。“作为在非洲资产规模最大的银行，我们162年来始终致力于推动南非的包容性增长与可持续发展。我们为在南非的中国企业提供在矿业、能源、制造业、基础设施、金融及信息通信等领域的全方位支持。”

Also speaking at the conference, Mr Klaus-Dieter Kaempfer, the Chief Executive of ABSA China, ABSA Group Limited remarked, “As a leading pan-African bank with strong local expertise and global connectivity, ABSA is well positioned to facilitate the trade and investment flows in key sectors between China and South Africa”.

南非联合银行大中华区首席执行官柯定昆先生在发言中指出，“作为兼具本土专长与全球网络的泛非领先银行，南非联合银行完全有能力推动中南重点领域的贸易与投资流动。”

With significant investor interest in the South African market being evident throughout the conference, both South African and Chinese stakeholders stand to further expand the strong economic foundation that already exists between the two nations. Adding to the expansive opportunities, South Africa’s chairing of the G20 in 2025. The global platform offers an additional platform for investors and international partners to engage with the country meaningfully, not only through the Summit itself, but also via a series of G20-related events taking place across the country throughout the year.

本次投资大会充分彰显了投资者对南非市场的高度关注，中南双方有望在现有坚实经济基础上实现更大突破。值得关注的是，南非作为2025年二十国集团轮值主席国将为投资者创造额外机遇——除领导人峰会外，全年在南非全国各地举办的系列配套活动，将为国际伙伴提供多层次参与平台。

The RSA Embassy in Beijing

南非共和国驻华大使馆