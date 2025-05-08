TEAM SOUTH AFRICA JOINS AFRICA CEO FORUM 2025 IN ABIDJAN AS ‘INVEST IN PARTNER’

Brand South Africa is proud to announce that Team South Africa will participate as an “Invest in Partner” at the upcoming Africa CEO Forum 2025 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, scheduled for 12–13 May 2025. This high-profile annual summit convenes the continent’s influential CEOs, investors, and policymakers to shape African business and investment agendas.

Brand South Africa, in partnership with B20 South Africa and Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), will position the country as a leading destination for investment, regional integration, and economic cooperation. This unified effort highlights how government and business can work together to strengthen economic diplomacy, build investor trust, and showcase South Africa’s role in shaping Africa’s growth trajectory.

Africa CEO Forum: Africa’s Premier Business Gathering

Launched in 2012, the Africa CEO Forum has grown into the continent’s largest annual gathering dedicated to the private sector. Founded by the Jeune Afrique Media Group and co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), it draws business executives and government decision-makers from across the continent. Each year, the forum brings together over 2,000 influential figures – including corporate executives, global investors, and policymakers – from Africa and around the world.

Often regarded as the “Davos of Africa” for its high-level networking and dialogue, the Africa CEO Forum plays a pivotal role in advancing African business leadership. It provides a platform for frank public–private sector dialogue aimed at driving economic growth and sustainable development. Summit agendas typically feature discussions on leadership, innovation and digital transformation, regional integration, and innovative financing, all geared toward shaping Africa’s economic future. By facilitating connections and debate among CEOs, heads of state, investors, and development institutions, the forum helps set the tone for Africa’s business climate and promotes a positive narrative of the continent’s opportunities.

Strategic Panel: Unlocking the AfCFTA Dividend

Team South Africa will host a panel discussion titled ‘Unlocking the AfCFTA Dividend through Regional Value Chains and Public Private Partnerships’. This session will explore how South Africa, in collaboration with African partners and global investors, can strengthen regional value chains through targeted infrastructure development, industrial capacity building, and enabling policy environments. It will emphasize the importance of unlocking shared value through multi-stakeholder partnerships and how South Africa’s G20 and B20 Presidency can be leveraged to attract sustainable capital and promote inclusive growth.

Panel Details:

Date: 13 May, 2025

Time: 14:30 PM to 16:00 PM

The session will be streamed live on Brand South Africa’s LinkedIn and YouTube platforms.

Confirmed Panellists:

Mr Neville Matjie: CEO, Brand South Africa (Moderator)

Ms Swazi Tshabalala: Candidate for President of the African Development Bank

Ms Nana Phiri: Corporate Client Group Head, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB)

Dr Anthony Costa: Head of Secretariat B20 South Africa

As the summit in Abidjan approaches, South Africa’s presence – backed by its nation branding agency, G20 business network, and a leading bank – sends a strong signal of confidence. It highlights a collective effort to boost visibility, foster investor confidence, and generate momentum for sustainable growth in South Africa and across the African continent.

